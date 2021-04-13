Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Location of upcoming artifact domain for "Pale Flame" set leaked online

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed two new artifact sets undergoing beta tests for the upcoming update.

Version 1.5 of Genshin impact is scheduled to be released in the last week of April. As the release date approaches, more details about the artifacts and their domain have been leaked by the data miners. Currently, there are enough artifacts to pair with all different types of characters in Genshin Impact. However, considering the publisher is planning to introduce two new characters, the inclusion of the new 5-star artifacts might help the gamers approach different gameplay in the future.

That being said, the location of the upcoming artifact domain has been leaked to the community.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks suggest that the new artifact domain will be located underground

According to Genshin Impact Info and Updates, a popular page for Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, a post from Chinese social media BiliBili leaks the upcoming artifact domain's location. According to the leak, the upcoming artifact domain for the "Pale Flame" set and "Tenacity of the Millelith" set will be located near Sal Terrae, in Liyue.

The upcoming domain will most likely be located underground. Also, there will be no direct teleportation option to the new domain. Instead, players will have to walk all the way to the entrance to farm the new artifacts of V1.5. The above attachment shows the new artifact domain location in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New Transient Resin to provide 60 Resin per use.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Pale Flame artifact set

The Pale Flame set, earlier known as "The Last Act of Foolishness," will be available in two rarity levels, 4-star and 5-star. The "Pale Flame" set is presumed to be the signature artifacts for Eula, a leaked 5-star character. Bonus effects obtained from the "Pale Flame" artifact set are:

Advertisement

2-Piece set bonus

Physical damage is increased by 25%

4-Piece set bonus

When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once two stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%

Being a physical-damage-oriented DPS character, Eula seems to be a perfect match for this artifact's 2-piece set bonus.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming weekly boss, Azhdaha, to drop two new artifacts and Dream Solvent

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set

via https://t.co/H4acPzu1Y6 again

Tenacity of the Millelith

2P: HP +20%

4P: When an E hits an enemy, Attack and Shield Strength of the party is increased by 20% for 3 seconds.

Again very likely to be tweaked, there's similar effects with different numbers floating around. pic.twitter.com/2m9x8aK7Dd — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Tenacity of the Millelith will have 4-star and 5-star rarity levels. Bonus effects obtained from Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set are:

2-Piece set bonus

HP of the character is increased by 20%

4-Piece set bonus

When an enemy is hit with the character's Elemental Skill, the party's Attack and Shield strength increase by 20% for 3 seconds.

As the Zhongli banner rerun is expected in the Genshin Impact 1.5 Update, this set is believed to be suitable for him in the upcoming version. Apart from Zhongli, the set bonuses seem to be helpful when paired with Diona too.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners.