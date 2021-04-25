Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes: Major changes to the Battle Pass missions revealed

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update was officially announced for release on April 28th, and miHoYo has confirmed various notable changes to its in-game Battle Pass missions.

According to the official patch notes for Genshin Impact 1.5 released by miHoYo, the upcoming update will remove five existing missions from the Battle Pass while also adding four new missions.

However, despite these changes being made to the Battle Pass missions, the patch notes have confirmed that the total amount of BEP that players can earn by completing all Battle Pass missions will remain unchanged.

Needless to say, it will be fascinating to see how these changes affect the player experience during the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. Having said that, this article features all the upcoming changes to the Battle Pass missions in with the upcoming update on Genshin Impact.

Battle Pass mission changes in Genshin Impact 1.5

The official patch notes have confirmed that five of the pre-existing Battle Pass missions will be removed after the Genshin Impact 1.5 update is released on April 28th. The five deleted Battle Pass missions are:

Collect 100 Mondstadt local specialties

Collect 100 Liyue local specialties

Complete the Wolf of the North Challenge

Complete the Stormterror Domain Challenge

Complete the Golden House Challenge

However, the developers at miHoYo have also confirmed that four new missions will be added to the Battle Pass to ensure that the amount of earnable BEP remains the same for players. The upcoming Battle Pass missions for Genshin Impact 1.5 are:

Complete Trounce Domains or the Dominator of Wolves challenge three times

Obtain a total of 1,000 Realm Currency

Create a total of 10 furnishings

Purchase two items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in another player's Serenitea Pot

Aside from these changes to the Battle Pass missions, the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will also feature a ton of new in-game content for players to enjoy.

Ranging from new characters and quests to a brand new housing system, it is safe to say that the Genshin Impact 1.5 update could be one of the largest updates in the game's history.