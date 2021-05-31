Genshin Impact 1.6 leak shows 4-star characters of Klee banner

Genshin Impact has confirmed the Klee banner for 1.6 Update, and leaks have revealed its 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact usually introduces two banners in each major update that feature a new 5-star character and reruns an old banner. Recently, in version 1.6 Livestream or special program, two such character banners were officially confirmed. The first character banner will feature Klee, and the second banner will feature Kazuha, a new 5-star unit.

While both the banners were leaked by several sources long ago, the 4-star characters promoted in the Klee banner were unknown. However, a new Genshin Impact 1.6 leak has revealed the three 4-star characters that are likely to be featured in the Klee banner.

According to the new Genshin Impact 1.6 leak, Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara are the 4-star characters of the Klee banner

The latest leak comes from Lumie, one of the most reputed leakers in the Genshin Impact community. The leaker has posted the possible 4-star characters of the Klee banner, which is expected to be released on June 9th, 2021, along with the Genshin Impact 1.6 update.

Based on the leak, the three 4-star characters in the Klee banner are:

Fischl (Electro) Sucrose (Anemo) Barbara (Hydro)

Version 1.6 will open on June 9 with a banner for Klee. The Ludi Harpastum festival will start on the same day and conclude on June 24

Klee banner is expected to be rerun in Genshin Impact 1.6 update as the first character banner. According to another credible source, Genshin Report, the banner is speculated to be released on June 9th and end on June 24th. During the period, Klee and the 4-star characters Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara will receive a huge drop rate boost.

Earlier, Project Celestia, a data miner, had revealed two 4-star characters in the Klee banner based on test-run data. With Lumie's information on the last character, Barbara, the banner seems complete at the moment.

Klee's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.

Klee is a Pyro-type character who remains one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact even 8 months after her introduction into the meta. She gains Pyro damage bonus stats with ascension, which helps her deal massive Pyro-damage to the opponents consistently.

While some players prefer to try their luck on the banner and get some good 4-star characters, some aim to unlock the promoted unit by reaching the pity count. That said, players of the former type would definitely be happy if the leak came true, as Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara are some of the top-tier support characters in the game.

