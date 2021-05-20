Genshin Impact x Honkai Impact 3rd crossover event to feature Fischl, Keqing, and more

Genshin Impact characters Fischl and Keqing will appear in Honkai Impact 3rd, thanks to a crossover event scheduled for V4.9 update.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd are some of the most successful games by MiHoYo, a Chinese game studio. Both games share many similarities, including the gacha system. However, Genshin Impact is far more popular and profitable for the publisher, thanks to its massive player base across PC, Mobile, and PlayStation platforms.

To popularize Honkai, MiHoYo seems to be planning a crossover event with Genshin Impact, featuring some of the most popular characters like Keqing and Fischl in the Honkai universe.

Honkai Impact 3rd to introduce Fischl and Keqing from Genshin Impact in V4.9 Update

Glad to make your acquaintance，Paimon hopes it's to everyone's liking! — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 20, 2021

Honkai Impact 3rd announced on their Twitter handle revealing the exciting crossover with Genshin Impact. Although the developer discussion live stream revealed all the crossover details on Bilibili before the tweet, most Genshin fans got to know about the collab after the Geshin Impact handle replied to the announcement.

The Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact crossover will allow players to play as Fischl, the 4-star character from Mondstadt, paired with her signature bow. Keqing, on the other hand, will be a time-limited character, obtainable and playable only during the event.

Fans can see the teaser of Keqing, Fischl, and Oz in action in the following videos.

Imagine Fischl and Oz doing this in Genshin pic.twitter.com/uvfULMmFnZ — Frizzantino (@FrizzantinoV) May 20, 2021

keqing being cooler in honkai than in genshin will be my villain origin story. pic.twitter.com/Px39VkVGuE — pheia 🐑 (@allxgene) May 20, 2021

When is the Honkai X Genshin Impact crossover happening?

Honkai Impact 3rd will release the crossover event with Genshin in its upcoming V4.9 Update on June 10, 2021.

Once the crossover event goes live, Keqing will be released as a playable character for a limited time. Fischl, however, will be available as a permanent character in the Honkai universe even after the collaboration ends.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact Crossover announced for June 10



It's got playable Fischl, Keqing, and a Klee costume for Teri



No release information for Global players yet#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #HONKAIIMPACT3 pic.twitter.com/KA7ZKvMNvi — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 20, 2021

Other Genshin Impact originals to be part of the Honkai Impact 3rd crossover

The Official Developers live stream of Honkai Impact 3rd revealed some of the most popular Genshin Impact originals that will be part of the upcoming crossover.

Apart from Keqing and Fischl, the event will also introduce Klee's outfits made for Honkai's character, Teri. Genshin Impact's weekly boss Andrius AKA Boreas will appear as a boss enemy in the Honkai universe.

Paimon, the Traveler's companion from Genshin Impact, will also be part of the massive collab.

PAIMON WHY ARE YOU IN HERE???🙄 pic.twitter.com/45jDfkMFHX — Lumi (@Lumikyuwu) May 20, 2021

Boreas also making an appearance as a boss pic.twitter.com/OiqECc5lfM — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 20, 2021

Just making sure the correction got through.



- FISCHL IS PLAYABLE AND HER GACHA WILL RETURN AFTER 4.9

- KEQING IS EVENT ONLY VALK. KINDA LIKE WOTAN IN EVA EVENT.#HonkaiImpact3rd #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UZmgG8Ov7W — Honky News Network (@marisahonkai) May 20, 2021

Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact 3rd already share many similarities, and both the universes foreshadow each other's lore. With such a massive crossover, Honkai fans will experience unique content and possibly foreshadowing of future content.

If miHoYo considers more future content, Genshin Impact fans will get some of the most popular characters from the Honkai world in the gacha banners in the future. Until then, June 10, 2021, will be the most anticipated date for both communities.

