Genshin Impact upcoming events schedule: Windtrace PvP, 2x domain loot, and more

Genshin Impact will introduce many unique events in the upcoming weeks, including a PvP minigame.

Events in Genshin Impact are the easiest and the best source to collect various limited edition souvenirs as well as Primogems. Primogems, being the most precious in-game currency, allows players to unlock new characters, weapons, and resources.

As most of the Genshin Impact player base is F2P (Free to Play), gamers anticipate every time-limited event to get their hands on some primos. This article will list all the confirmed events coming to Genshin Impact in version 1.5

Events scheduled for Genshin Impact version 1.5

Genshin Impact publisher MiHoYo often hosts preview live streams for upcoming updates, commonly known as "Special programs." In these special programs, the developers reveal the planned events, update release dates, banner characters, and major patch notes.

The version 1.5 special program's live stream can be watched in English on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel, and in Chinese on Bilibili.

Following are the upcoming Genshin Impact events confirmed in the latest special program live stream:

#1 Windtrace event (PvP prop hunt mini-game)

Wintrace PvP event in Genshin Impact (Image via Zluet)

The Windtrace event will be the first-ever PvP event for Genshin Impact. However, it won't involve any combat-based competitive gameplay. Instead, the game will be based on a Player vs. Player prop hunt challenge. The Windtrace event will start on May 14th, at 10:00 AM in Genshin Impact's Asia, Europe, and North America servers.

In the Windtrace PvP event, a total of 4 players will be required to join the co-op mode, and they will be randomly divided into two groups - Hunter and Rebels. The Hunters' goal will be to capture all the Rebels, while the Rebels will have to stay hidden and try not to be caught by the Hunter for a duration.

During the Windtrace event mode, the elemental skill and burst of the players will be replaced with Windward Arts. These arts will help hunters look for Rebels and help Rebels disguise themselves as special objects for better camouflage in the Contested Zones.

The list of challenges and Contested Zones where the event will take place are:

Small Town Guerilla War: Springvale, Mondstadt

Winery Confrontation: Dawn Winery, Mondstadt

Ghost-Fire Stream: Wuwang Hill, Liyue

Ice-Sealed Maze: Starglow Cavern, Dragonspine

Drifters in the terrace depths: Qingce village, Liyue

At the start of matchmaking, one of the above six locations or Contested Zones will be chosen randomly. In the end, the event will reward players with a limited edition name card, "Celebration: Peekaboo!," Primogems, Hero's Wits, and other resources.

#2 Battlefront: Misty Dungeon

In this event, there will be six trial themes for players to participate in. At the beginning of the challenge, players will be offered the option to choose their preferred characters from a fixed pool of characters specified for the trial. Battlefront: Misty Dungeon will be released on May 21, at 10:00 AM, for users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Throughout the Misty Dungeon, players will not be able to form any elemental reactions with their skills or use their food buffs. However, they can preview a list of monsters they'll face in the dungeon trial and choose suitable characters from the given pool to encounter them.

Using dungeon buffs, players will be assigned to disable specific weapon mechanics, activate three runes, and complete time-limited challenges to earn rewards.

#3 Mimi Tomo

Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact (Image via Zluet)

Mimi Tomo is an upcoming event in Genshin Impact 1.5 that will task the players with tracking down the unusual Hilichurl named "Wei." Players will need Ella Musk, the Hilichurlian language expert's help to investigate Wei's whereabouts. According to leaks, the event will reward a blueprint of Liyue-themed furnishings to the players for completing the tasks.

#4 Overflowing Mastery (2x Domain rewards for talent level-up materials)

Overflowing Mastery will be a bonus-loot event in Genshin Impact's 1.5 version. The event will be released on May 31st, at 10:00 AM and will end on June 7th, at 3:59 AM.

During the Overflowing Mastery event, Genshin Impact players can spend 20 Resin to claim talent level-up materials worth 40 Resin or two domain runs. Apart from the reward materials, the gained Companionship EXP and Adventure EXP from the domains will also be doubled.

However, players won't be able to use condensed resin to claim even higher rewards. Also, the 2x domain rewards can be obtained only three times a day until June 07th.

Genshin Impact players will finally have some unique content before the 1.6 Update with all four exciting events. Apart from the four playable events, the character banner, "Born of Ocean Swell," featuring Eula, Xingqiu, Beidou, and Xinyan, will be released on May 18th according to leaks.

The next Genshin Impact weapon banner featuring "Songs of Broken Pines" and "Aquilla Favonia" will run alongside the character banner for three weeks too.

