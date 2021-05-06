Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's ascension materials revealed by data miners

Genshin Impact 1.6 update is expected to arrive in a couple of weeks. Kazuha, being one of the major highlights of the update, is highly anticipated by a lot of fans.

Multiple leaks from different sources have revealed Kazuha's amazing abilities and unique skills. Following the wave of leaks, some Genshin Impact fans started saving their Primogms to pull the character in his upcoming banner.

However, some fans have started wondering about the materials required to ascend the character to the max level on his arrival instantly. Meanwhile, the same has been listed on Honey Impact, one of the Genshin Impact databases popular for leaks.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal Kazuha's ascension materials

According to leaks, Genshin Impact is expected to release the Kazuha banner in late June. Being a sword-wielding Anemo-type character, Kazuha requires some of the usual ascension materials required by his type.

However, there is more to it. Players may require items that are exclusive to the Inazuma region, Summer Island or Archipelago Islands.

The five major ascension materials required to upgrade Kazuha to the maximum level are:

#1 - Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Vayuda elemental shards to ascend Kazuha after Genshin Impact 1.6 update

Vayuda Turquoise shards are the most common materials required to upgrade any Anemo-type character in Genshin Impact. Kazuha being no different, requires the Vayuda Turquoise stones in the following amount.

1 X Vayuda Turquoise silver

9 X Vayuda Turquoise fragment

9 X Vayuda Turquoise chunks

6 X Vayuda Turquoise gemstone

#2 - Sea Ganoderma

Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact- Upcoming Character Ascension Material for Kazuha. The item will probably be obtainable in Archipelago islands or Inazuma.



Source: Honey Impacthttps://t.co/CyF7xNYoLL? — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) May 6, 2021

Sea Ganoderma appears to be a new collectible plant exclusive to Inazuma or the summer islands. According to leaks, players will need a total of 168 Sea Ganoderma to upgrade Kazuha to the max level.

#3 - Maguu Kishin & Gilded Scale

Be very prepared to fight it if you're going for Kazuha~ https://t.co/OPLkgC0OMI — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 26, 2021

Maguu Kishin appears to be a new item that will be obtainable via a boss fight. Maguu Kenki, the leaked Samurai boss, is expected to be the source of this material in the Genshin Impact 1.6 version. Although it has not been confirmed if it will be a part of Inazuma or the Summer Island, it has been confirmed that players will require a total of 46 Maguu Kishin to ascend Kazuha through the six phases.

Similarly, a new material named Gilded Scale, introduced in the current version of the game, will be required for the talent ascension of Kazuha. Players will need to fight Azhdaha, the newest weekly boss, to collect 18 of these materials in the next update.

Gilded Scale- Talent ascension materials for Kazuha in Genshin Impact 1.6. It can be obtained by defeating Azhdaha, the new weekly boss.



Credits: Honey Impacthttps://t.co/s8d8F2fYJ9? — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) May 6, 2021

#4 - Treasure hoarder's, Silver raven, and Golden raven insignia

Required Insignia to ascend Kazuha in Genshin Impact 1.6 update

Insignias dropped by treasure hoarders should be the top priority while farming for Kazuha's ascension materials. These insignias will be required for both character level and talent level ascension in Genshin Impact 1.6 update. The number of insignia required in the process are:

36 X Treasure hoarders insignia

96 X Silver raven insignia

129 X Golden raven insignia

#5 - Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Diligence

Talent level-up materials required to ascend Kazuha's talents in Genshin Impact 1.6 update

According to leaks, Kazuha will require Diligence talent books to level up his Elemental Skill, Burst, and normal attacks. Players can start farming this talent book instantly in the Taishan Mansion domain without waiting for the upcoming update in Genshin Impact.

The number of Diligence books required for Kazuha is:

9 X Teachings of Diligence

63 X Guide to Diligence

114 X Philosophies of Diligence

Apart from the aforementioned materials, Kazuha will consume a total of 2.1 million Mora and 421 Hero's Wits to reach level 90 after Genshin Impact 1.6 update.

Similarly, 1.65 million Mora will be required to max out each of his talents to level 10 or level 13. As the listed materials are based on leaks, they are subject to change with Kazuha's final release. Players are advised to utilize their Resin efficiently without blindly investing in all these items in the game.

