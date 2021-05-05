Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: All 4 leaked Summer Island AKA Archipelago Island events explained

The Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed four new Archipelago Island events for players to take part in, and some seem similar to events that players have done in the past, but with a new twist.

However, there is an event centered around a new mechanic that players have yet to use: the Mystical Skiff. Players can learn all about these new events here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: All 4 Summer Island AKA Archipelago Island events explained:

Four events for the Genshin Impact 1.6 update have been leaked so far, and they all look like fun events for players to take part in. Three of the events have a lot of information around them, while one of them, them named "Magical Ball All-Stars," still has little information about it. Magical Ball All-Stars is reported to be similar to badminton, in which players are tasked with hitting a ball back at a machine that will bounce it towards players. This definitely seems like a new style of mini-game that players haven't faced before. Players can read about the other minigames in detail below.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Mystical Skiff Challenge:

[1.6 Render] The Mystical Skiff Challenge.

Challenge's name is currently unknown.



※ Subject to change.

The Mystical Skiff challenge will utilize the new mode of transportation that the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed. This event will be divided into sections in which players will take to the seas and the skies as they race to the goal, collecting as many Wavesplitter Insignias as possible. This will be similar to the Floral Freefall event, where players will navigate with the aid of speed boosts while avoiding obstacles.

New challenges that players will have to deal with include having to navigate sea wind directions that affect their course, having to shoot down violent wind barriers created by enemy Samachurls and battling seaborne enemy towers. This event seems like the best way for players to experience sea warfare for the first time in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Sudden Endless Battle

Sudden Endless Battle: 7 stages of timed challenges in the archipelago region, with 3 difficulty levels.



Stack and maintain attack buffs by 1) killing berserker mobs and 2) using harpastum to hit Momentum Discs (image below). Discs spawn randomly and disappear in 15s if not hit. pic.twitter.com/xhuxIfNwOi — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) May 4, 2021

For any Genshin Impact player who enjoyed the Contending Tides event, the new Sudden Endless Battle is perfect. This event will feature 7 stages of endless enemies, and players will have to fight to survive through a timer until they emerge victorious. With three difficulty settings and many enemies to battle, players will definitely be pushed to the limit. Luckily, they can stack and maintain damage buffs by defeating special enemies, and by aiming and striking down certain targets that will randomly spawn throughout the battle.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Windborne Martial Legend

Characters with event bonus:



Primo geovishap: Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, Diona

Oceanid: Eula, Klee, Rosaria, Yanfei

Kenki: Childe, Keqing, Bennett, Fischl

Triple boss: Kazuha, Klee, Sucrose, Razor



Reward namecard:

This event could be similar to the Hypostatic Symphony event, in which players will battle enhanced versions of the bosses they have become familiar with. These bosses will most likely utilize new attack patterns and players will have to defeat them under a certain amount of time to receive rewards. Certain characters like Kazuha will have damage bonuses similar to past events, and players will be battle Primo Geovishap, the Oceanid, and the new Maguu Kenki.

The new events detailed in the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks make this new update seem full of exciting new opportunities for players to test their skills. Players will definitely have a lot to look forward to when this update is released.