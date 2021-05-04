Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal first look at Archipelago region, event mini-games, Island maps and more

The Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks continue to reveal information on the new Archipelago region, providing stunning videos and screenshots of the landscape and challenges. Now, players can get an early sneak peek at content coming to Genshin Impact through these leaks as they show off the new Archipelago region, the Mystical Skiff, and new event mini-games.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New looks at the Archipelago region, event mini-games and more

From the same source as the Maguu Kenki fight, a look at the 1.6 islands. It appears for now at least these are on a separate map from the main world with its own load-in icon. Captures are again not from an official beta. pic.twitter.com/m6s67Rm3jb — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

The new Archipelago region coming to Genshin Impact is a brand new setting for players to venture through. This area brings new bosses, challenges, and even forms of travel, like the Mystical Skiff. Players will be able to journey across these many islands as they deal with both enemies and the rising tides, and these islands will serve as the linking point between Liyue and Inazuma.

The islands are very large, and even have a separate loading screen, and players can get an idea of how large they are in this video that outlines the size of the region on the map. Players definitely have a huge new area to explore, and the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal plenty of first looks at this upcoming region.

From the same source, a clip that showcases the map's scale. It is expected that the tides play a role in how much land is above water at any time. Exploration in Genshin is fun so I'll try to limit how much of the new areas gets shown here going forward. pic.twitter.com/C1ZwmPhobw — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New Event Minigame revealed

Sudden Endless Battle: 7 stages of timed challenges in the archipelago region, with 3 difficulty levels.



Stack and maintain attack buffs by 1) killing berserker mobs and 2) using harpastum to hit Momentum Discs (image below). Discs spawn randomly and disappear in 15s if not hit. pic.twitter.com/xhuxIfNwOi — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) May 4, 2021

Players will be tasked with facing a new challenge in the Genshin Impact 1.6 Archipelago region, one where they will have to put their skills to the test to deal with an endless battle. Players will have to survive waves of enemies as they maintain their buffs by killing strong enemies and hitting floating disks that will randomly appear. This challenge will have three difficulty levels and seven stages, providing plenty of opportunity for players to test their ability in this new mini-game. Players can also definitely look forward to some Primogems from this mini-game, as most events pay out this precious resource.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Inazuma map tease

A teeny Inazuma Map tease.



We can see one new waypoint and two new symbols. They seem to have something to do with the Skiff mechanic. It's the same symbol that's found on the Skiff repair toolbox.#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/hbfDDeUES3 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 27, 2021

The new Genshin Impact 1.6 leak has provided a tiny sneak peek at the Inazuma map, showing off two skiff waypoints. Skiff waypoints allow players to board their Mystical Skiff and ride their boat through the ocean, and they also provide a docking point. Players who need to get around quickly in the ocean will definitely have to use and maintain their Mystical Skiff, as it seems like it will be key in both the new Archipelago region, and perhaps even in the future of Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have given players insight into the upcoming content of Genshin Impact, and the new Archipelago region looks expansive and fun. With the Mystical Skiff, players should be able to sail the sea and experience new gameplay like never before.