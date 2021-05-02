Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Archipelago region map, Skiff renders, Skiff waypoint, and more details revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are revealing more information about the upcoming region of Inazuma, including new videos of the Mystical Skiff and the new Archipelago that players will be exploring.

These islands are expansive, and players will have to deal with rising tides as they explore the new area. Players can get a sneak peek at these new areas and more, along with learning about the new Skiff mechanic coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Archipelago map and Mystical Skiff details

From the same source as the Maguu Kenki fight, a look at the 1.6 islands. It appears for now at least these are on a separate map from the main world with its own load-in icon. Captures are again not from an official beta. pic.twitter.com/m6s67Rm3jb — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

Genshin Impact players are getting their first look at the new 1.6 islands, courtesy of the same leaker who recently revealed the Maguu Kenki fight. The leak shows the new character Kazuha standing on these islands that seem to be covered in water as he approaches a Skiff Waypoint.

This entire area is very different from anything that players have come across so far in Genshin Impact, and so they will have to travel via different method. This method is the Mystical Skiff, a new mechanic being added in update 1.6.

[1.6 Render] The Mystical Skiff.

The Skiff is a very mysterious waterborne vehicle that can be summoned to its skipper's side using a Skiff Waypoint.

One person can only own one Skiff.



※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/ZE11DsDWIF — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 29, 2021

Players can utilize this Skiff as a form of water transportation like a magical boat. This boat will be unique to each player, though it is unknown if customization will be available.

Players can use this boat to travel between Skiff waypoints, riding through the seas with ease. This allows for players to navigate the rising tides of the 1.6 islands and makes the new update quite interesting.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Size of the new Archipelago revealed

From the same source, a clip that showcases the map's scale. It is expected that the tides play a role in how much land is above water at any time. Exploration in Genshin is fun so I'll try to limit how much of the new areas gets shown here going forward. pic.twitter.com/C1ZwmPhobw — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

This video shows players just how large they can expect this new area to be by outlining it through the map. These islands seem to have a huge range, and if this is accurate, then players will have a lot to explore in the 1.6 update of Genshin Impact.

Players will have to deal with the rising and falling tides, which may make the area smaller or larger depending on the time. Players will also have to manage the durability of their Skiffs and other new mechanics, meaning that this update will bring all-new gameplay for players to experience.

A clip showcasing the new Summer islands coming in 1.6.



It might be accurate to call these islands an intermission between Liyue and Inazuma. BUT they do introduce crucial Inazuma elements#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/w938Fkoge0 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 27, 2021

Players can look forward to these updates once Genshin Impact 1.6 releases, but they might not be entirely accurate.

Genshin Impact 1.6 looks packed with new content, and fans of boat travel will definitely want to get on board for this update.