Genshin Impact leak reveals New Inazuma boss Maguu Kenki who is likely to drop ascension materials for Kazuha

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a new boss is coming to the game.

This Inazuman enemy is named Maguu Kenki, and players who wish to build Kazuha will become very familiar with him.

Genshin Impact leak: New Inazuma Boss, Maguu Kenki

Maguu Kenki is part of the newest Genshin Impact leak courtesy of Lumie. Players will have to be wary of this boss' strong swordplay and powerful elemental attacks as they face him when Inazuma arrives.

The release of Inazuma is uncertain, but players are learning more about this new region every day. As more Genshin Impact leaks are released, new pieces of lore and gameplay are being discovered.

Be very prepared to fight it if you're going for Kazuha~ https://t.co/OPLkgC0OMI — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 26, 2021

Maguu Kenki will drop items that players will need if they wish to ascend Kazuha, as the new 5-star Anemo swordsman utilizes these Elemental Stones as his Ascension items.

By defeating this boss, players will be able to use their resin to acquire these items and level the Inazuma native as usual. With the advent of a new region, players will have to get used to collecting new resources and boss materials for their new characters. Hopefully, with the streamlined changes in update 1.5, things will be a bit easier.

Genshin Impact leaks: Maguu Kenki lore

The Maguu Kenki may also have ties to the Inazuma Bakufu, which is led by the Electro Archon Baal. Players who defeat the Maguu Kenki may incite the wrath of the powerful god of Inazuma, and this may be the first interaction players have with the new Archon.

It is important to note that characters like Ayaka Kamisato have referenced the Bakufu before, which means they will likely play a heavy role in the story of Inazuma. Not much else is known about this new boss, but these ties will definitely make a point in the future of Genshin Impact.

