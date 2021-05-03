Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Archipelago island quest reveals the discovery process of the upcoming region

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed more information about the structure of the new Archipelago Islands, and players may have finally learned the name of the area: the Pudding Isle. Players will take advantage of their new Mystical Skiff as they sail around the Archipelago to complete this leaked quest. Players can read more details about this leaked quest here.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Archipelago region map, Skiff renders, Skiff waypoint, and more details revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Archipelago Quest details and more

This leak, courtesy of Genshin Impact Info and Updates, reveals more information on how players will navigate this new area and explore the Archipelago. Players have now learned this new area is called the Pudding Isle. This quest leak also shows some of the tasks players will have to complete in this area. Players will utilize their new Mystical Skiff to enter Boarding Waypoints to sail across the ocean and light up distant devices to create a safe harbor for their landing.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Archipelago Quest revealed:

(Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates )

This first quest informs players that they must go full speed ahead as they use their skiffs to ride through the rising tides of the Pudding Isle, clearing waypoints along the way. Players will have to complete these quests to gain more access to the Isle, and open up boarding points for their skiffs.

Advertisement

(Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

The Genshin Impact 1.6 leak has also revealed the tasks players will be required to complete to finish the first Archipelago Quest, and it seems like it will be the entry point for players to begin exploring the new area.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update reveals artifact EXP materials: All you need to know about Sanctifying Essence and unction

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Skiff Waypoint

(Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

This area has been described as the bridging point between Liyue and Inazuma, so players will definitely want to explore it as much as they can. These new leaks promise a wide new area for players to explore, and with these Skiff Waypoints in many places throughout the Archipelago, players can look forward to a lot of sailing in the future.

Skiff Waypoint can be used to summon a skiff that can navigate the waters in a new archipelago region (not Inazuma).



About the skiff:

1. It is armed with two cannons - one fast, one slow.

2. It gets damaged over time at sea, but can be repaired.

3. Can be used in co-op mode. pic.twitter.com/hn8Fg4Bgb3 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

These new Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have given players new insight into the Archipelago, with quests and sailing lined up for the new update. Players will definitely want to keep an eye on the leaks as they reveal many new additions to Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 12000+ free Primogems in 1.5 update