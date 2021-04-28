Genshin Impact 1.5 update reveals artifact EXP materials: All you need to know about Sanctifying Essence and unction

Genshin Impact 1.5 is adding a new way for players to level up their artifacts through a new consumable known as Sanctifying Essence. This latest item allows players to level up their artifacts without consuming other artifacts, which means players can save extra Resin.

Players can get this new item from the Realm shop, accessible through the Serenitea Pot item being added in the new update. They can learn more about this new consumable here.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Sanctifying Essence and Unction

Genshin Impact 1.5 will introduce the new items Sanctifying Essence and Sanctifying Unction, allowing players to level up their artifacts much more easily. By purchasing this item from the Realm Depot, they can use them in place of other artifacts, similar to using Enhancement Crystals to level up weapons.

This is a considerable change, as previously, players were forced to constantly go through Domains to get fodder artifacts to level their good ones up. Now, they can simply purchase this essence and level up their artifacts with ease.

How do players get Sanctifying Essence?

Players will have a much easier time leveling up their artifacts with these new items (Image via Mihoyo)

Players can purchase this item from Tubby, the curator of the Serenitea Pot, and it will cost 90 Realm Currency for Sanctifying Unction and 360 for Sanctifying Essence.

Sanctifying Unction will provide players with 2,500 artifact EXP while Sanctifying Essence offers a whopping 10,000 EXP. Players will definitely have a much easier time leveling up their artifacts with these new items.

What should players use this for?

Players should prioritize outfitting their main carries with the best artifacts they have (Image via Mihoyo)

Players should use this new Essence on any artifacts that they feel are worth leveling up, as the power of a character's artifacts determines a lot about how strong they are.

Players should prioritize outfitting their main carries with the best artifacts they have. With this new Essence, leveling up their team's artifacts should be a much smoother experience. They may even be able to outfit their team with the new artifact sets once Genshin Impact 1.5 launches.

With the new Sanctifying Essence item, players will finally have another source of Artifact EXP, which is excellent news for the future of Genshin Impact. Hopefully, miHoYo will continue adding items that help streamline the game and make the experience more fun.

