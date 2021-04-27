Genshin Impact 1.5 Zhongli banner release time, pity count, drop rates, countdown, and more

Genshin Impact 1.5 is nearing its release date, and players will only have to wait a few more hours until Zhongli's banner has returned. With the 1.5 update release on the way, players are just hours away from the release of the housing system, new weekly boss, and the new banner.

There are also new artifacts, weapons, and characters for players to look forward to, so Genshin Impact 1.5 should be a pretty exciting update for any player.

Here's how long players have to wait and some more details on the banner.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's 5-star signature weapon leaked ahead of Inazuma release

Genshin Impact 1.5: Banner details, countdown, and more

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will recieve a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G9MYqQ0ec9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

MiHoYo has stated that the game will enter maintenance at 11 PM BST/6 PM EST/3 PM PST on April 27th, and take five hours to complete. With this in mind, players will be able to get their hands on Genshin Impact's 1.5 update at 4 AM BST, 8 PM PST, and 11 PM EST on April 27th.

The wait isn't going to be there for much longer for players who have been anticipating Zhongli's return. This time around, his banner is likely to be much more popular.

Zhongli has received many buffs since his last release, as has the Geo Element. Also, with a new artifact set on the way that is tailor made for him, Zhongli has never been a better pull.

Advertisement

What are the odds of getting Zhongli?

(Image via MiHoYo)

The odds of receiving Zhongli, or any of the rate-up characters are the same as usual, following the standard that has been set by banners in the past. Players have a 50% chance of receiving Zhongli as their first 5-star if they have not already gotten a non-banner 5-star, and a 100% chance of getting him on the second 5-star if he was not obtained on the first.

The odds of the 4-stars are weighted a bit differently, but if players do not obtain one of the banner 4-stars on the first 10 pull, they are guaranteed one of them on the second.

Players can check their pity count using this method to confirm their Zhongli. Those who are shooting for one of the specific 4-stars must rely on luck and a large amount of saved up Primogems.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 1.5 is almost here, and players won't have to wait much longer to explore all the new features that have been added.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha's elemental Skill, Burst, Full name and character model