Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's 5-star signature weapon leaked ahead of Inazuma release

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about Kazuha, the newest Anemo 5-star character who is possibly arriving in update 1.6. Players can now learn about his signature 5-star weapon, the Boreas Precocity, a weapon that looks tailor made for this new character. Players who plan to use Kazuha will definitely want to get their hands on this powerful new sword, though with its many benefits it can fit a wide range of characters. Players can read about this new sword here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's signature weapon leaked

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.https://t.co/XmXk88GfJE pic.twitter.com/nrM8Te69ED — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 25, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks show that it is likely that Kazuha's signature weapon will be the Boreas Precocity, or the "Freedom-Sworn" depending on the translation. This sword is in the same set of weapons as the Elegy of the End and the Song of Broken Pines, and it has a similarly powerful bonus. The bonus on this weapon gives a flat 10% buff to all damage dealt by the user, and users will gain a Sigil of Rebellion whenever they cause an Elemental Reaction. After collecting two sigils, players gain 16% damage with all Normal Attacks, including Plunging Attacks, and they gain 20% Attack stat for 12 seconds.

A ronin from Inazuma, who currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue. He is calm yet acts freely, and his past is buried in his heart.



TL Credits: Sukuna from HuTao's Corner pic.twitter.com/prcUzsqp2q — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 25, 2021

This weapon is perfect for Kazuha as he relies heavily on Elemental Reactions to deal damage and buff his team, along with using strong Plunging Attacks as part of his damage rotation. Players who intend on using Kazuha as their main source of damage will definitely want to grab this weapon to make his strongest points shine.

How Kazuha will use this weapon:

Kazuha's E (千早振る/Chihayafuru) pulls and launches enemies before lifting Kazuha up in a wind current. While airborne after using E, a special plunging attack (乱嵐斬り/Ranran Haishin) can deal anemo damage and generate a wind hole that pulls in nearby enemies.#Kazuha #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/eO0CxCHBfq — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 25, 2021

With Kazuha's Elemental Skill, he can generate a wind current that lifts him off the ground and enables a special Plunging Attack that creates a vortex of damaging wind. Players can use this to crowd control and clear the battlefield with powerful Anemo damage. With the new sword in hand, Kazuha will be gaining a flat damage increase, and an additional 16% increase to his plunging attack. With these buffs, he will be able to deal tons of damage with his abilities.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are really showcasing Kazuha, and players who want him can find all the newest information here. With the release of Inazuma on the horizon, players have a lot to look forward to in the future of Genshin Impact.

