Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's namecard, Elemental skill, and burst animations leaked

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are constantly revealing more information about Kaedehara Kazuha, the newest Anemo 5-star character. This Inazuma ronin has traveled the world, and based on the latest information, he will be appearing in Genshin Impact's 1.6 update to introduce players to Inazuma. The latest leaks showcase his Elemental Burst and his Namecard, giving players yet another sneak peek into this new character.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha skills and namecard leaked

Kazuha's Namecard (Image via HoneyHunter)

The latest information on Kazuha has revealed his Elemental Skill, his Burst, and his Namecard for players to see early. While some of this new information has been heavily obscured to protect the security of the leakers, players can still get a good idea of how Kazuha works and whether they are interested in picking him up.

Kazuha's namecard shows off a maple leaf against a windy background, which fits his Anemo element. He has many ties to Japanese maple leaves, which are a classical aesthetic choice for ronin. He seems like a very powerful character, befitting of Inazuma's first 5-star unit.

Kazuha swings a single slash of Q (万葉の一刀/Manyou no Ittou) to summon a storm that does AoE anemo damage. The storm leaves behind a wind field (流風秋野/Ruka Akino) that can absorb hydro/pyro/cryo/electro element and deal continued damage over time. #Kazuha #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/dzMPQ0mp7u — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 25, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental Burst is Manyou no Ittou, which allows Kazuha to create a powerful gust of wind by slashing with his sword, which will deal continuous Anemo damage. Players can get their first look at Kazuha's Elemental Burst below.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's Elemental Burst video

Kazuha slashes his sword which then creates a wind turbulence dealing anemo damage over time. Different colours of maple leaves flying around can be seen during his elemental burst. pic.twitter.com/wGM5SBJSCU — Zluet (@zluet) April 26, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental Burst has him slashing his blade with great power, causing a rift of wind to spawn which deals constant AOE Anemo damage. This blade of wind can also swirl to deal extra elemental damage, and with his naturally high Elemental Mastery this will be a very strong source of damage. Kazuha's damage is tied to his Elemental Mastery stat, giving him strong bonuses when it is high, which is beneficial for an Anemo character. If this is tied to his newly leaked signature weapon, Kazuha may be capable of carrying his team in Genshin Impact all by himself.

Players can get a closer look at the colors of Kazuha's Elemental Burst here, as he draws his blade that has been infused with Anemo Energy. Maple leaves will swirl around him as he focuses his power before he unleashes the powerful slash. Players are sure to be amazed when they see this burst in action when Kazuha releases later this year in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact players who are looking forward to Inazuma don't have much longer to wait, as it seems that Kazuha will be bringing the new region soon in update 1.6. With the release of Kazuha, players may be journeying to the beginning of the Inazuma expansion, which will be a huge jump forward for Genshin Impact.

