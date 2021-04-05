Genshin Impact Pity system explained: How to check the pity and soft-pity count easily

Genshin Impact players always want to get the best rewards from their wishes. The pity system exists to ensure that players who wish a lot will get their money's worth.

Genshin Impact pity works to ensure that players will receive a rate up character after a certain amount of wishes. It incentivizes players to either save up for a banner or spend money wishing for a certain character or weapon.

Players who want to get the most from their rolls should utilize the pity system as that is the only guarantee for their wishes.

What is the pity system in Genshin Impact?

Pity is a system in most gacha games that allows players to get certain characters or items after a specific number of wishes have been made. In Genshin Impact, hard pity starts at 90 wishes on the character banner and 80 wishes on the weapon banner.

If players reach this number, they are guaranteed to get a 5-star character, and if they reach that number twice without getting the featured item, players are guaranteed to receive that item. Using this system, players can acquire a character they want without hesitation.

How to check pity in Genshin Impact?

Wish History (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who wish to check their pity simply need to go to the "Wish" menu and click "History." This will display all the wishes made in the past six months, and players can click through until they find their last 5-star pull.

Each page contains six wishes. Players can then find out how many pulls they have made since the last 5-star to learn how much pity they have built up. Players who want to make sure they reach pity will want to keep a close eye on their wish pages, though they don't update instantly.

What is soft Pity in Genshin Impact?

Soft pity is real! Got her on the 76th pull! Best GOAT came home! #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/4A7SfmgyUp — Ruledragon (@Ruledragon_TV) January 18, 2021

Soft pity in Genshin Impact is something that is slightly less concrete in information, as it is not officially described. Soft pity is the range in the high 70s that seems to have a much higher rate of 5-star item drops.

Players take advantage of this soft pity system by switching to single wishes from wish 70, as there may be a chance that players can save some Primogems that way.

Taking advantage of soft pity seems to work, so if players are on a budget, they should keep it in mind. Players can check their soft pity the same way hard pity is checked, though they will have to start the count at 70

MY BOI CAME HOME AFTER 77 WISHES.



I'm always getting them 5*s on soft pity except for Jean ;~; pic.twitter.com/9dY4BMqihK — Aly ❂ (@alyrific) March 30, 2021

Genshin Impact players should definitely keep the pity system in mind when they roll. It could be the difference between getting a new character or ending up just short.

