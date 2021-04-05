Unusual Hilichurl "Wei" in Genshin Impact: Everything players need to know

Genshin Impact players may have come across a strange Hilichurl in their travels across Teyvat, and many are curious about it. The Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact is a one-of-a-kind enemy that rewards players with one of the most valuable resources in the game, Adventure Rank exp. However, finding this Hilichurl is easier said than done, and players will have to track this enemy down if they want to reap the rewards. Here is everything players need to know about the Unusual Hilichurl.

What is the Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact?

Unusual Hilichurl (Image via Mihoyo)

The Unusual Hilichurl was an enemy added in the 1.1 update to Genshin Impact. He is a non-hostile Hilichurl who can be found relaxing or taking in the view in many different places around Genshin Impact's large open world, and he will allow players to get as close as they'd like. The Unusual Hilichurl is a representation of Da Wei, who represents the CEO of Mihoyo. This character has been found in several Mihoyo games, like Honkai Impact.

How to find the Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact

The Unusual Hilichurl spawns in a random location every day and it is up to players to locate him. Once players find him, they have the choice of either killing the Hilichurl or leaving him to be. After the discovery, the Unusual Hilichurl will despawn in 12 hours, and it will respawn in another location.

Players who attack the Unusual Hilichurl will instead find themselves in a mock boss battle with the creature, though he is incredibly easy to defeat. Killing the Unusual Hilichurl rewards players with both achievement progress and some Adventure Rank EXP that they might not want to pass up. He will also respawn in another random location for players to find again before going back on a 12 hour cooldown. Here's a list of all his locations, and his drops.

The Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact

(Image via Project Celestia)

Mimi Tomo is a leaked event coming to Genshin Impact featuring the Unusual Hilichurl. This event will require players to escort the Unusual Hilichurl along trade routes as he journeys across the land. Players will be accompanied by Ella Musk, who will be translating for the Unusual Hilichurl allowing players to get some insight into his thoughts. This event will reward players with Primogems, and furniture for the new housing system coming to 1.5.

[1.5 BETA]: Mimi Tomo & Windtrace Events Info.

■ Note: This is Beta content, so it can be changed in the future!#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/PCCKT0sIxj — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) March 28, 2021

