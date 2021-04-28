Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes: List of new features in version 1.5

Genshin Impact is delivering one of its biggest updates to date with the release of 1.5, and the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes have provided a lot of new additions to the popular game.

Players can expect an update full of useful quality of life changes, new bosses to tackle and overcome, a whole new housing system to learn and explore for even more fun events to experience with friends.

Players can learn all about the new features in Genshin Impact 1.5 here.

Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes: List of new features

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

With so much new content coming in the new update, the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes will include many new features like new events, Hangouts, quests, and more.

MiHoYo has stated that the game will enter maintenance at 11 PM BST/6 PM EST/3 PM PST on April 27th and take five hours to complete. With this in mind, players will be able to get their hands on the Genshin Impact 1.5 update at 4 AM BST, 8 PM PST, and 11 PM EST on April 27th.

With the update being released so soon, players will definitely want to know about these new additions in advance so that they can make the most of this huge update.

Players can find out more about all of these new additions to the game below.

#1 - New Housing System

Travelers are all surely curious about the new Serenitea Pot system in the new version update.



Well then, we shall introduce everyone to this brand-new system today!



View details here: https://t.co/6I5wE5JQbt#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/F0nQsISJcS — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 21, 2021

The Serenitea Pot is possibly the largest addition to Genshin Impact since launch, bringing with it an entirely new mode to play in Genshin Impact 1.5. Players can use the Pot to access their own world, where they can customize and create new terrain and housing for their characters. Players can use this system to their heart's desire as they craft and build their perfect world.

#2 - New characters

New Characters: Eula and Yanfei pic.twitter.com/lC70FrycbC — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 16, 2021

Eula and Yanfei are the newest additions to the game, and the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes have made them very powerful characters. Yanfei is a Liyue 4-star Pyro catalyst user who deals strong AOE pyro damage to her foes. Eula is a Cryo 5-star claymore wielder who performs a huge amount of Physical damage and is a great selection for a team.

#3 - New weapons and Artifacts

(Image via Mihoyo)

These new weapons and artifacts have been revealed in the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes, and they seem incredibly powerful.

The Pale Flame artifact set will provide huge amounts of Physical damage to the user, while the Tenacity of the Millelith set seems tailor-made for Zhongli.

Players can read more about these artifacts here. They will definitely want to keep an eye out for them while playing.

#4 - New Domain

A new Genshin Impact 1.5 domain has been uncovered near Bishui Plains that will be the source of the Pale Flame and Tenacity of the Millelith artifact sets. Players can also locate a domain in which they can battle the new boss Azhdaha once a week.

This domain is known as "Beneath the Dragon-Queller," and has been revealed in the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes to be part of a quest surrounding the powerful boss.

#5 - New enemies and bosses

New enemies (Image via GenshinImpact leaks)

Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes have revealed a plethora of new bosses and enemies for players to face, and they seem more challenging than ever. Players will have to battle a new world boss in the form of Azhdaha, a powerful Geo dragon who has slumbered underground.

They will also square off against the Cryo Hypostasis, who is more intelligent than any other Hypostasis that players have encountered before. Finally, players who clear the Spiral Abyss have a new challenge ahead of them when they come face to face with the Abyss Lector, an Electro boss looking to defeat any Genshin Impact 1.5 players who come to challenge it.

#6 - Energy Amplifier Event

The Energy Amplifier Event is a new event that has been shown off in the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes. It begins on April 30th and will last until May 17th.

Players will be tasked with collecting Irminsul Fruit Fragments, similar to other collection-type events. After completing the event, they will be able to recruit Diona to their party. Diona is a 4-star Cryo support character who brings great benefits to any team.

#7 - Zhongli and Eula story quest

" I bestowed him with a pair of eyes to see the world. "



I can't wait for 1.5 update !! I saw that zhongli cutscene and couldn't help myself... so excited to play his quest !#GenshinImpact #zhongli pic.twitter.com/boOOl4GE0n — Dyoun✨ (@_Dyoun_) April 24, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes have revealed a story quest for both Zhongli and Eula, and players can look forward to exploring the story of these two characters.

Players who want to further progress the story of Liyue and learn of the origins of Zhongli and Azhdaha can complete these quests to find out the true history and nature of their relationship.

Eula's quest will deal with her history in Mondstadt and the struggle that her family has gone through in the past. Both of these Genshin Impact 1.5 quests will definitely bring some new information to the playerbase.

#8 - New hangout events

Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock Hangout Events for Noelle and Diona.



View details here:https://t.co/VfPODKq2nT#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/q1EL6fx9kG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Players who enjoyed the previous Hangout Events will be able to take part in several new ones, according to the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes. These two new Hangout Events are both Mondstadt focused and will feature the continuation of Noelle's event and a new one focusing on Diona.

These events will reward players with Primogems as usual and will require Story Keys to unlock.

#9 - Crafting and Furniture

Here's a guide to the #Genshin_Impact 1.5 housing update, posted by u/Drake84pl on Reddit!



(Rip to Xingqiu and Hu Tao...) pic.twitter.com/qyP0D5sMgT — Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) (@LuxArchon) April 24, 2021

Players will gain access to a crafting system in Genshin Impact 1.5 to create their own furniture for their housing, including cutting down their own wood and creating dye and fabrics. Players will need to utilize all of their world's resources to make the best furnishings for their homes.

#10 - Dream Solvent

via an unknown source

It appears the future version will permit the ability to exchange Boss Talent Materials by using Dream Solvents dropped by the weekly bosses. A reference to the Solvent is on https://t.co/z30Mq5av4Q but the page is not presently populated. pic.twitter.com/HXhtOO4rgr — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 18, 2021

According to Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes, players will finally be able to get their hands on Dream Solvent in the new update, allowing for the transformation of certain boss items into other ones. This is great for Genshin players as it allows them to level certain talents that would otherwise take another week to level up.

#11 - Transient Resin

Transient Resin is a new source of Resin for players to use, and it is the first farmable source of Resin added to Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes indicate that players will be able to acquire this resin source from the new housing system, and it operates similarly to Fragile Resin.

The only downside to this is that it will dissipate if it isn't used, so players will have to make sure they take advantage of the new Resin source.

#12 - Quality of life changes; Mail and Voice packs

v1.5 Patch Notes

- Housing System

- Added Yanfei and Eula

- Free Diona 4* in event

- New Domain

- 3 Bosses

- New Zhongli Story Quest

- 2 Hangout

- 6 World Quests

- Mail Pin

- Adjusted BP missions

- Bug Fixes

- x300 Maintenance Primogem#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0BCWPddIvT — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) April 25, 2021

In Genshin Impact 1.5, players will be able to save their favorite mails so they don't get deleted, as the game will add a pinning system to the mailbox. This will ensure that players don't accidentally delete any birthday messages they may get from their favorite characters.

The game is also adding a feature in which players can remove certain voice packs from the game that are not being used, which is very useful for players who have limited space.

#13 - Weekly Resin costs lowered

Players will now be able to complete weekly bosses and spend less of their precious Resin. Weekly boss rewards are having their costs drop from 60 to 30 for the first three bosses, though the final fourth boss will still cost 60 Resin.

This means that players will be able to complete every boss with 150 Resin, allowing for every boss to be defeated in a single day. This will be useful for players who want to maximize the most out of their week in Genshin Impact.

#14 - Battle Pass mission changes

Players who are used to collecting 100 of each nation's regional plants will no longer be forced to go on long treks throughout the world, as the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes have indicated.

The weekly battle pass missions have changed to reflect the new focus of the game, and players can now look forward to battle pass missions that center more around defeating world bosses and creating furniture.

The new missions that are being added are Completing Trounce Domains, or Dominator of Wolves challenges three times, obtaining 1000 Realm currency, creating a total of 10 Furnishings, and purchasing at least two items from another player's Serenitea Pot salesman.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



full notice here >>>https://t.co/9F2RiYXalB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/pvKwyOrae4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

Players don't have much longer to wait before the Genshin Impact 1.5 update drops, as it goes live later tonight, April 27th. Players will have to ensure that they have all of their required activities completed before the maintenance hits in a few hours.

Players will be receiving the customary 300 Primogems for maintenance and another 300 for bug fixes. They can head here to read the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch notes in full.

