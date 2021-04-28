Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal gameplay of MaguuKenki, the upcoming Inazuma boss

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed in-game footage of the new Maguu Kenki boss fight that was recently leaked. This new boss is part of the Inazuma Bakufu and will challenge players. Players who wish to use Kazuma will have to get used to this battle, as the Maguu Kenki drops ascension materials for the Inazuman Ronin. Players can get their first look at this new boss fight here.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak reveals New Inazuma boss Maguu Kenki who is likely to drop ascension materials for Kazuha

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: MaguuKenki boss battle

Maguu Kenki fight provided to the HuTaosCorner discord by an anonymous source. Certain aspects are incomplete, this is not footage from an official beta. pic.twitter.com/Cult3BYFBp — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

The video shows a player using Kazuha to face off against the new Maguu Kenki boss as part of this Genshin Impact 1.6 leak. Players can get a first look at both Kazuha's Elemental Burst, and the battle strategy of the Maguu Kenki. This new boss seems to be using a huge sword. The boss is only level one, as this is most likely spawned by using the debug menu, but chances are that when players encounter this powerful foe they will need to remain on their toes.

Players can also catch a glimpse of Kazuha's fighting style as he uses his Inazuma style swordsmanship to deliver fast blows to the boss. He also uses his Elemental Burst: Manyou no Ittou to create a gale of wind surrounding the boss. Players will be able to use this ability to swirl multiple elements and deal massive damage, though it doesn't seem like this player is using it in that fashion. Players will want to make sure they take advantage of this strong constant AOE damage while battling enemies.

Be very prepared to fight it if you're going for Kazuha~ https://t.co/OPLkgC0OMI — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 26, 2021

Genshin Impact players who want to build Kazuha will have to get used to facing off against this boss, as they will need to farm Ascension materials from him. Dealing with this boss doesn't seem to be too difficult according to the video, so players might have it easier than expected. Players will be able to find out for themselves when update 1.6 releases.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's 5-star signature weapon leaked ahead of Inazuma release

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed a lot about Inazuma and the future of the game. So, players will definitely want to keep an eye out if they are excited about these new additions.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha's elemental Skill, Burst, Full name and character model