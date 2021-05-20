Genshin Impact leak reveals Kazuha's Anemo infusion ability at 6th constellation

A new Genshin Impact leak recently surfaced, revealing Kazuha's Anemo infusion ability, which will be unlocked with his 6th constellation (C6).

Constellations remove restrictions and provide bonus stats to a character's abilities in Genshin Impact. Although it's not common to get all six constellations of a 5-star character, some players prefer spending a ton of money on getting six duplicates of the unit to unlock the C6 abilities. That being said, this article explains the leaked C6 ability of Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

Kazuha's C6 ability infuses his sword with Anemo element in Genshin Impact

Kazuha's character model and renders were revealed long ago, even before the V1.6 Beta program of Genshin Impact. However, the version 1.6 Beta program made it easier for data miners to extract unreleased content from it, including his constellations.

WHY DOES THIS HAVE TO BE C6? pic.twitter.com/HNCY3ZLrSn — abc64 (@abc64real) May 15, 2021

A recent leak from Twitter user ABC64 revealed Kazuha's C6 (6th constellation) abilities. According to leaked description, Kazuha's C6 ability is named "Ketsuseki Haku," and has the following effects.

Kaedehara Kazuha gains an Anemo infusion for 5 seconds after using Chihayafuru (Skill), or Manyou no Ittou (Burst). Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the damage dealt by Kazuha's normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 0.2%.

The C6 Anemo infusion ability is not as unique as Diluc's Elemental Skill "Searing Onslaught," but has similar effects. However, the animations of the ability are indeed fascinating. It's too early to conclude if the ability will remain the same in the final version or not as the character is still undergoing beta tests. But Kazuha's unique qualities will stand out from all the existing characters in Genshin Impact for sure.

Earlier, a set of leaks had revealed Kazuha's normal attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst animations, followed by his double-jump abilities. His Elemental Burst resembles Sucrose's and Jean's, while the Elemental Skill seems to be an enhanced version of Venti's skill.

Even without any constellations, Kazuha possesses great potential to be an ideal sub-DPS or support character in Genshin Impact. Thanks to Elemental absorption techniques, Kazuha's skills can react to almost all the elements and form different reactions, with massive AoE. This massive AoE can be a game-changing factor in Spiral Abyss or domains that can help with crowd-control.

