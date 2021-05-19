Eula's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can finally start farming ascension materials for Eula, as the character has been officially released.

Eula is a Cryo-type character who wields a claymore. The character specializes in DPS and is capable of dealing physical and elemental damage to the opponents. With each level of her ascension, she gains CRIT Damage, making her one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact. However, to gain maximum base stats, players need to upgrade Eula, which requires several materials. This article reveals all the materials required to ascend Eula and her talents to the maximum level.

Eula ‧ Spindrift Knight



Ascension materials for Eula in Genshin Impact

#1 Shivada Jade stones

Shivada Jade Gemstone

Shivada Jade Stone is the basic requirement to upgrade any Cryo-type characters in Genshin Impact. As Eula is a Cryo-type unit, a total of 6 Shivada Jade silvers, 9 Jade chunks, 9 Jade fragments, and 6 Gemstone materials are required to level her up.

To collect these materials, players have to defeat the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt and claim the rewards for 40 Resin.

#2 Dandelion Seeds

Dandelion Seeds

Eula hails from Mondstadt. Hence she requires Dandelion seeds, a collectible material limited to Mondstadt. Overall, 168 Dandelion seeds will be needed to complete six phases of ascension for Eula.

#3 Crystalline Bloom & Dragon Lord's Crown

Dragon Lord's Crown (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crystalline Bloom and Dragon Lord's crown are the latest additions to the Genshin Impact version 1.5. These two materials can be obtained from the Cryo Hypostasis and Azhdaha. Players need a total of 36 Crystalline Blooms to max out Eula to level 90. Players also need 18 Dragon Lord's Crown to max out all her talents to level 10.

#4 Masks

Masks

Three types of masks are used to level up characters and their talents in Genshin Impact. To fully upgrade Eula, players will need the following amount of masks:

36 X Damaged masks

96 X Stained masks

129 X Ominous masks

#5 Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Resistance

Philosophies of resistance

Eula consumes Resistance-type talent level-up materials. The following amount of such materials are needed to ascend Eula's normal attack, skill, and burst talents to the maximum level.

9 X Teachings of Resistance

63 X Guides to Resistance

114 X Philosophies of Resistance

The materials can be farmed at the Forsaken Rift on Tuesday, Monday, and Sunday. Additionally, a "Crown of Insight" and 1.6 million Mora will be consumed in the process.

It can be difficult to farm Eula's materials as she needs some of the rarest items in the game. Hence, players are advised to redeem maximum resources from the ongoing event shop and the upcoming Overflowing Mastery event.