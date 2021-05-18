Genshin Impact: Eula banner release time, 4-star characters, pity, and soft-pity revealed

Genshin Impact has announced the Eula banner, featuring the new 5-star Cryo character with a higher drop rate.

Eula is a DPS-type character who specializes in physical damage. She was leaked months ago, even before the version 1.5 beta program of Genshin Impact.

After many leaks and rumors, officials admitted to the existence of Eula and teased her banner in the V1.5 special program live stream. Since then, the Genshin Impact community has been hyped for Eula's banner.

As the release date arrives, fans are wondering about her banner's release time and the 4-star characters featured in it. That being said, this article will reveal the 4-star characters and release time of the Eula banner in Genshin Impact.

Eula banner release time in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will release the Eula banner today, i.e., May 18th, at 6:00 PM (server time). The banner will be available for three weeks and ends on June 8th, at 3:59 PM (server time).

As of now, Eula's banner, named "Born of Ocean Swell," is live in Asia, but players from Europe and North America will have to wait a few more hours. Meanwhile, they can visit this link to view the countdown of Eula banner's release in the NA and EU servers.

4-star characters of Eula banner

The Born of Ocean Swell banner will feature 5-star Claymore user Eula and three 4-star characters for 21 days. All the promoted characters will have a higher rate of drop in the time-limited banner during this period. However, standard banner drop rates will remain unaffected.

The 4-star characters in Eula's banner are:

Xingqiu (Hydro) Beidou (Electro) Xinyan (Pyro)

Event Wish "Born of Ocean Swell"



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



Pity and Soft Pity of Eula banner

Pity and soft pity are the community-defined terms used for describing the guaranteed and expected drop rate of the promoted characters. The pity count for Eula's banner "Born of Ocean Swell" is set at 90.

This means that players are guaranteed to get a 5-star character in 90 wishes. However, it's not guaranteed that the unlocked character will be Eula.

The banner has a 50% probability of dropping the featured character. If the first 5-star is not the featured one, then the second character is confirmed to be Eula.

Soft-pity is the odds of getting a featured character without hitting the pity count. Soft pity for Eula's banner is believed to be around 77, which means players can expect a 5-star character at any moment after 77 wishes.

The chances of getting a 5-star unit keep increasing significantly after 77 wishes until it hits 100% on the 90th wish.

The pity and soft-pity of weapons banner featuring Eula's signature claymore "Song of Broken Pines" are set at 80 and ~67, respectively.

