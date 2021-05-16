Genshin Impact announces Eula banner: Release date, 4-star characters, and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed its new character and weapons banner featuring Eula and the new greatsword "Song of Broken Pines."

Eula's character models and combat animations were leaked a long time ago, resulting in massive hype for the new Cryo-type unit.

Shortly after Eula's abilities got leaked, many leakers published data-mined information on the new character banner and weapons banner.

Many in the community thought the leaks were too good to be true. However, after the official announcement, it seems that the leaks were completely accurate.

Genshin Impact reveals Eula banner release date and 4-star characters

Genshin Impact has now made an official announcement revealing the release date and featured characters in the new banner.

Eula's banner will be released on May 18 at 6:00 PM and will conclude on June 8 at 3:00 PM. The banner will be named "Born of Ocean Swell" and will feature the new 5-star character Eula (Cryo) for a limited time.

Event Wish "Born of Ocean Swell"



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



View details here:https://t.co/O51lnt45Oj#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2gjH788zKf — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2021

The Eula banner will also bring in three 4-star characters with boosted drop rates. It will feature the following 4-star characters:

Xingqiu (Hydro) Beidou (Electro) Xinyan (Pyro)

The pity count for the Eula banner will be set at 90, which means that players will be able to get at least one 5-star character within 90 wishes.

Genshin Impact's next weapons banner to feature Eula's signature greatsword

Genshin Impact always introduces a weapons banner with the promoted character's signature weapon alongside the character banner.

For Eula's banner, the Epitome Invocation Wish event, aka the weapons banner, will feature the time-limited 5-star greatsword "Song of Broken Pines." The standard 5-star weapon Aquila Favonia will also be featured in the banner with a boosted drop rate.

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation"



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Song of Broken Pines (Claymore) and the 5-star weapon Aquila Favonia (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



View details here:https://t.co/XrWajkIzwa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XDkY4xm6fq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2021

The 4-star weapons that'll be part of the next Epitome Invocation banner are:

Rust (Bow) Sacrificial Sword (Sword) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst) Rainslasher (Claymore)

The character banner seems to be dominated by claymore users, with three characters of that type.

Beidou, with enough constellations, can be an insanely strong DPS unit, and Xingqiu at C6 (6 Constellations) is one of the S-tier support units in the game. Considering these factors, the Eula banner is ideal for players looking for sub-DPS, Support and DPS units in Genshin Impact.

Similarly, Rust is one of the best bows for Childe and Fishl's DPS build, while the Sacrificial sword suits Xingqiu.

As the banner contains all five types of weapons, players are hoping that it will have some refinement materials or suitable weapons for their support units.

