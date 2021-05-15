Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst animation

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a glimpse of the upcoming Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst animation ahead of Inazuma's release.

The Traveler siblings, Aether and Lumine, are the protagonists or antagonists of the storyline, depending upon the players' choice. They eventually gained the power of Anemo and Geo after the introduction of the Mondstadt and Liyue region. Fans expect the Traveler to obtain Electro-type powers with the introduction of the much-awaited Inazuma region. While Inazuma's release date is uncertain, a new leak has revealed the Electro-type Elemental Burst of the Traveler in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leak reveals the Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst animation

Lumine and Aether, also known as the Travelers, have a mysterious past with unknown origin and original powers. When they reach Mondstadt, the land of Anemo Archon, they receive the Anemo statue's blessing and power of the Anemo element. Similarly, the Land of Geo element, Liyue, rewards the Traveler with the power of Geo Element. With Inazuma confirmed to be the next region, fans are excited about the power the protagonist will get from the land of Electro Archon, Baal.

As I said earlier, the skill is broken, only this part works.



Also, you're free to repost my stuff however and wherever you want, I don't care. The only thing I ask for is to not mislead people saying it's coming on X or Y version when it's simply not true and nobody said that. https://t.co/PEfZydO1gn pic.twitter.com/D1Utix3sfW — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) May 15, 2021

The leak came from Dimbreath, one of the most reputed data miners in the Genshin Impact community. His latest post reveals the Elemental Burst animation of the Electro-type traveler, which seems incomplete and in the early development phase. In the Electro-type Burst animation, The Traveler is seen summoning an Electro-orb that explodes instantly.

After summoning the Electro-orb, the character gets stuck for a while due to incomplete animation. According to the source, the Elemental Skill and other abilities are still under development. It'll take a while to get the fully functioning abilities of the Electro-type characters in Genshin Impact.

Earlier Electro Traveler leaks in Genshin Impact

Earlier, a leak from Lumie had revealed the basic combat moves of the Electro Traveler, with non-functional Elemental Skill. The development kit had an unfinished character model with some placeholders for the Electro elemental skills.

A sneak peek at the character menu and idle animations of the upcoming Electro Travelers was revealed by the leakers months ago.

As can be seen, the animations for E are placeholders, and the animations for Q don't work at all. pic.twitter.com/YHUf9A787D — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 25, 2021

If speculation comes true, then Genshin Impact will introduce the Archipelago Islands in the 1.6 update and Inazuma in version 1.7. With Inazuma's introduction, players can expect the Electro Archon to get Electro vision, hence functional Elemental Skill and Burst in the 1.7 update. Before that, some leaks about their abilities are expected during the 1.7 Beta program too.

