Genshin Impact Eula banner release date, 4-star characters, and next weapon banner leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the next character banner and the 5-star weapons featured in the weapon banner.

MiHoYo releases 2 character banners and 2 weapon banners with its every major patch. All time-limited banners run for three weeks featuring certain unlockable 5-star units. Although the wish events usually introduce new weapons and characters, the same is not guaranteed. Sometimes Genshin Impact reruns a 5-star character to give users a second chance to obtain them easily.

However, the next Genshin Impact weapon banner, scheduled to arrive within a week, will introduce a new character alongside a fresh new weapon banner. The details of the same have been revealed by data miners.

Genshin Impact Eula banner 4-star characters and release date leaked

Genshin Impact Eula Banner and 4-star characters (Image via ABC64)

The leak came from ABC64, via Twitter, where the leaker posted a picture of the upcoming time-limited banners from Genshin Impact. As shown in the version 1.5 preview live stream, Eula's banner is named "Born of Ocean Swell," and the weapons banner is named "Epitome Invocation." The banner features the Cryo-type Claymore user Eula, titled "Dance.of the Shimmering Wave."

Eula's banner is expected to be released on May 18th 2021, at 06:00 PM worldwide. The three 4-star characters in Eula's banner are:

Xinyan (Pyro- Claymore) Xingqiu (Hydro- Sword) Beidou (Electro- Claymore)

// genshin leaks



— raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) May 13, 2021

Upcoming Genshin Impact weapon banner leaked

Upcoming weapon banner leaks in Genshin Impact (Image via ABC64)

A leaked image of the upcoming weapons banner also surfaced online. The "Epitome Invocation" banner features the leaked 5-star Claymore "Song of Broken Pines," which is believed to be the signature greatsword of Eula. Apart from that, the 5-star sword "Aquila Favonia" will also be promoted in the upcoming weapons banner in Genshin Impact V1.5.

There will be five 4-star weapons with boosted drop rates in the upcoming weapons banner. They are:

Rust (Bow)

Sacrificial Sword (Sword)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

The 4-star weapons will receive a massive drop rate boost during the Epitome Invocation Wish event and have a pity count of 80. This means that players can get at least one 5-star weapon in 80 wishes.

// genshin leaks



— raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) May 9, 2021

Another leak claims that a different set of weapons may appear in the Epitome Invocation banner. Although the source appears to be less reputed, it should not be ignored completely. According to the above leak, Song of Broken Pines (Claymore), Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm), Stringless (Bow), Dragon's Bane (Polearm), Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst), and Rainslasher (Claymore) in the rate-up banner.

If the leaks are true, Genshin Impact fans will have a great time farming the new Pale Flame set to build an overpowered DPS unit specializing in physical damage. Additionally, getting max constellations for one of the most versatile support units, "Xingqiu," will help players build S-tier support for the Spiral Abyss. Similarly, Rust and Sacrificial Fragments will be the two most valuable 4-star weapons in the weapons banner.

