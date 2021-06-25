Genshin Impact upcoming banners: Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya's release dates leaked

A new set of Genshin Impact leaks reveals the release dates of Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya banners ahead of the 1.7/2.0 update.

Genshin Impact introduces two banners with every major update featuring 5-star units. Each banner features a 5-star character that could be a new or old unit and lasts for three weeks. That being said, the latest Genshin Impact 1.6 update announced Kazuha, a new 5-star character, and a rerun of the Klee banner.

While most players are waiting for the Kazuha banner release date in the current version, leakers have revealed the release dates of upcoming banners ahead of the Genshin Impact 1.7 or 2.0 update.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha banner release date and time

Kazuha has been one of the most anticipated 5-star characters in Genshin Impact in the last few months. Thanks to the amazing character design, abilities, and hype, some fans have even started collecting materials for Kazuha's ascension.

While everyone is aware that Kazuha's banner is expected to arrive next week, after Klee's rerun ends, many fans are wondering about the exact release date and time of his banner.

According to Genshin Impact Wiki, Kazuha's banner will be released on June 29 at 06:00 PM. The banner will be called "Leaves in the Wind" and run for three weeks before expiring on July 21.

It's speculated that Genshin Impact will announce the above dates within the next two days, including the weapon banner. Kazuha's leaked signature sword "Freedom Sworn" is also expected to be revealed by MiHoYo on the same day.

New leak suggests Ayaka and Yoimiya banners in July and August

According to leaks by Lumie, Genshinn Impact is planning to introduce Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya in the upcoming banners with Genshin Impact 1.7 / 2.0 update.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

According to Lumie, developers will release Yoimiya's banner on August 10, 2021, with a new 4-star character, Sayu. The banner will be preceded by Ayaka, which is expected to be released on July 21, 2021.

As of now, the other 4-star characters from the upcoming banners remain mysterious. However, Ningguang, a 4-star Geo unit, is speculated to be promoted in one of these banners, considering she's been featured in the rate-up wish events only once since Genshin Impact's launch.

Although the leaks come from the most credible leakers in the community, they are data-mined from the ongoing Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 beta program. As beta content is subject to change based on feedback, the final version may reveal something unexpected. Therefore, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt until the same is officially announced.

