Genshin Impact Sayu: Materials for ascension, talents, and character level-up revealed

Sayu is coming to Genshin Impact soon, so those who wish to pull her should learn what materials are needed for her Ascension, Talents, etc.

Most Genshin Impact players should be able to pull a Sayu copy if they're willing to pull for Yoimiya. Sayu is a 4-star Anemo Claymore user, which means that she'll be a fairly common pull when she's featured on a banner.

Sayu and Yoimiya will both be available to pull for on 10 August 2021, when their banner goes live.

It's always useful to prepare, so that's why some Genshin Impact players wish to get her materials early. By doing so, they can fully max out Sayu as soon as they pull her in Genshin Impact.

Alternatively, it's still helpful to have these materials in the future whenever the player does summon Sayu.

Sayu in Genshin Impact: All materials for Ascension, Talents, and character level-up

Sayu, as she appears in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Considering that Sayu is a 4-star character, she will be much easier to summon than a character like Yoimiya (who is a 5-star character). Those who do pull Sayu may wish to build her, especially since she has a rather unusual and interesting kit.

The article below will detail all of her Ascension and Talent materials as shown below.

Sayu's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Sayu's Ascension materials are as follows:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1

Crystal Marrow x 3

Whopperflower Nectar x 3 20,000 2 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3

Maguu Kishin x 2

Crystal Marrow x 10

Whopperflower Nectar x 15 40,000 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6

Maguu Kishin x 4

Crystal Marrow x 20

Shimmering Nectar x 12 60,000 4 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3

Maguu Kishin x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Shimmering Nectar x 18 80,000 5 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 6

Maguu Kishin x 12

Crystal Marrow x 45

Energy Nectar x 12 100,000 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Maguu Kishin x 20

Crystal Marrow x 60

Energy Nectar x 24 120,000

In total, Sayu needs:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Maguu Kishins

168 Crystal Marrows

18 Whopperflower Nectars

30 Shimmering Nectars

36 Energy Nectars

420,000 Mora

Maguu Kishins are dropped by the Maguu Kenki boss at Serpent's Head on Yashiori Island in Inazuma. Like other normal bosses, the Maguu Kenki takes three minutes to respawn.

Crystal Marrow Interactive Map

Crystal Marrow is an ore that primarily spawns on Yashiori Island, with some spawns in Kannazuka. As it is an ore, a Geo or Claymore user is best-suited to breaking it quickly. Coincidentally, Sayu is a Claymore user in Genshin Impact.

There is an interactive map shown above for the player's convenience. Players can zoom in, zoom out, or pan the map however they see fit. It's an incredibly useful tool for finding all of the Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact, especially if the player wishes to build Sayu.

Remember, Sayu needs 168 Crystal Marrows to fully ascend. This Ascension material is only available on Inazuma, so players will need access to these islands beforehand.

Sayu's Talent Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The Violet Court, as it appears in Genshin Impact

Sayu's Talent Ascension materials are as follows (applies to all individual talents that can level up):

Talent Lv# Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3

Whopperflower Nectar x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2

Shimmering Nectar x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4

Shimmering Nectar x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6

Shimmering Nectar x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9

Shimmering Nectar x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4

Energy Nectar x 4

Gilded Scale x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6

Energy Nectar x 6

Gilded Scale x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12

Energy Nectar x 9

Gilded Scale x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16

Energy Nectar x 12

Gilded Scale x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

In total, Sayu needs the following to max out a single talent:

3 Teachings of Light

6 Whopperflower Nectars

21 Guides to Light

22 Shimmering Nectars

38 Philosophies of Light

31 Energy Nectars

6 Gilded Scales

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Genshin Impact players can get the Teachings of Light, Guides to Light, and Philosophies of Light from the Violet Court every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Doing it on a different day will give the player a different Talent Ascension material (which is useless to Sayu).

