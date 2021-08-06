Sayu in Genshin Impact: Materials, build, team role and more

The 4-star character Sayu is coming soon to Genshin Impact, giving players a good reason to wish on the upcoming banner.

Alongside Yoimiya, Sayu will be released in just a few days, when the second half of version 2.0 begins. Thankfully, she seems to be a F2P friendly character who can fit well on many teams. Players in need of an Anemo support character can look no further than the upcoming character banner.

How to level up and build Sayu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact materials for Sayu

The required materials to upgrade Sayu are:

Mora

Vayuda Turquoise

Crystal Marrow

Whopperflower Drops

Marionette Cores

Players will have to explore Inazuma to get some of these ascension items. The local specialty, Crystal Marrow, grows only on Tatarasuna and Yashiori Island. Aslo, Inazuma's Maguu Kenki is the only one with Marionette Cores.

In total, players will need the following items to ascend Sayu:

Level 20

20,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

3 Crystal Marrow

3 Whopperflower Nectar

Level 40

40,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

3 Marionette Core

10 Crystal Marrow

15 Whopperflower Nectar

Level 50

60,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

4 Marionette Core

20 Crystal Marrow

12 Shimmering Nectar

Level 60

80,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

8 Marionette Core

30 Crystal Marrow

18 Shimmering Nectar

Level 70

100,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

12 Marionette Core

45 Crystal Marrow

12 Energy Nectar

Level 80

120,000 Mora

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

20 Marionette Core

60 Crystal Marrow

24 Energy Nectar

Best Sayu builds in Genshin Impact

Sayu (image via miHoYo)

The best Sayu builds will prioritize the effects of her Elemental Burst. This ability summons a creature that heals any party members under 70% HP. Or, if all characters have enough HP, the creature will use Anemo attacks on nearby enemies.

Because of her Elemental Burst, Sayu players should focus on increasing either her healing ability or her Anemo sub-DPS potential.

Best weapons for Sayu in Genshin Impact

Skyward Pride (iamge via Genshin Impact)

Sayu’s best-in-slot weapon will likely be Skyward Pride. At refinement level one, this claymore increases damage by 8% and, upon hitting an enemy, creates a secondary attack dealing 80% of ATK as damage.

Most importantly, Skyward Pride increases Elemental Recharge by up to 36.8%, helping Sayu use her burst.

Of course, many players don’t have Skyward Pride or are already using it with another character. Fortunately, Sayu has some F2P friendly weapon options.

Prototype Archaic (image via Genshin Impact)

The Prototype Archaic is a good 4-star claymore with an ATK% secondary stat, making Sayu’s burst damage and healing ability even more powerful. Alternatively, the Katsuragikiri Nagamasa provides Energy Recharge and makes the Elemental Skill stronger.

Best of all, both of these weapons are craftable, so players can simply farm materials to bring them to refinement level five.

Favonius Greatsword (image via Genshin Impact)

Players who have pulled the Favonius Greatsword from the gacha can also entrust this weapon to Sayu. She’s sure to make good use of the Energy Recharge, and the energy gains from CRITs is a nice bonus.

Best artifacts for Sayu in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Sayu in Genshin Impact will be Viridescent Venerer. With four Viridescent artifacts equipped, Sayu will get a 15% buff to Anemo damage and a 60% buff to Swirl damage. Enemies will also get a 40% resistance debuff to the element that Sayu Swirls onto them.

Viridescent Venerer artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

Since Sayu’s healing ability scales off of her attack stat, players should consider getting Sands and Circlet pieces with an ATK% main stat. Another option would be Elemental Mastery, which would make the Swirl reactions from Sayu’s burst much more powerful. An ATK% or Anemo damage goblet is also recommended.

Players should keep in mind that Swirl reactions can’t land CRITs in Genshin Impact. Instead of the CRIT rate and CRIT damage, players should focus on ATK%, Elemental Mastery and Elemental Recharge.

Best teams for Sayu in Genshin Impact

As an Anemo support character, Sayu will be a great fit for a number of teams. She will be useful as a healer and debuffer who can also deal some sub-DPS.

Xiao

Sayu

Albedo

Zhongli



Potential new team build!



Xiao main DPS



Sayu with heals and extra anemo damage



Albedo with the skill area buff damage



Zhongli with the shield protection pic.twitter.com/h9UCePVGDu — 👾Lobapixel👾 (@Lobapixel) August 5, 2021

Sayu could work well on a team with Ayaka, Xingqiu and Venti, for example. Ayaka would be the main DPS while Xingqiu helps freeze reactions. Venti would help with multiple enemies and deal burst damage. Sayu, meanwhile, would Swirl the Viridescent Venerer debuff and create Elemental Resonance with Venti.

Players have more options outside a top-tier team. Characters like Xiangling and Fischl can also be useful with Sayu, helping create infused Swirl reactions.

Overall, Sayu would be a great healer for many teams in Genshin Impact. More play-testing will reveal how she stacks up to other support units, but players needing an Anemo healer can easily entrust Sayu with that role.

