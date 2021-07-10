Pokimane, xQc, Sykkuno and others react to LilyPichu voice-acting Sayu in Genshin Impact

OfflineTV member LilyPichu made waves in the video gaming industry when it was revealed that she's voice acting a character in Genshin Impact named Sayu. Other members of the Twitch community were pleasantly surprised to see LilyPichu's name as the voice artist for the english voice pack of Sayu in Genshin Impact. Pokimane, Sykkuno, TinaKitten and many more were absolutely overjoyed to see their friend get immortalized as a character in Genshin Impact.

LilyPichu revealed as the voice artist for Sayu in Genshin Impact; Twitch community loses it

While watching the reveal trailer, Sykkuno was in utter disbelief as to how different Lily sounded, while TinaKitten was having a joyful freakout over Lily's legitimacy as a voice actor.

"That's Lily!? Oh my god! That was Lily! Wait that didn't even sound like her usual voice, it's different. That was actually Lily guys! I almost didn't even recognize it was her, because it actually sounds different, not that it's not supposed to."

Pokimane also reacted to the trailer as she was browsing Reddit and came across LilyPichu's voice acting clip on the LivestreamFails subreddit. Most members of the OfflineTV squad were aware of Lily's role in the game but had not heard her performance as of yet, making for organic reactions on stream.

"Lily is voice acting a Genshin Impact character, isn't that so, *squeals*. It is so cool, and I'm so freaking proud of he, she told me like a little while ago and it's just been a brain countdown just waiting for it to come out. I am so happy for her because I know Lily wants nothing more than to be a voice actress and get certain roles and I know this is huge for her and means a lot to her and so it makes me so, so, so happy.

LilyPichu is officially voicing Sayu in Genshin Impact, and players who choose the english voice pack will be treated to her voice in-game. Sayu is described as a pint sized ninja who has perfected the art of resting in order to grow taller. Sayu will be available in the game from August 10th, 2021.

Edited by Gautham Balaji