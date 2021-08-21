New bosses in Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Thunder Manifestation, Signora, and Hydro Hypostasis

Aside from the most awaited new characters in Genshin Impact version 2.1, the live stream also revealed new bosses from Inazuma.

Currently, in Genshin Impact version 2.0, players can fight three bosses in Inazuma to obtain ascension materials. They are Perpetual Mechanical Array, Pyro Hypostasis, and Maguu Kenki. These enemies drop the materials for Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

For the following 2.1 updates, Genshin Impact will add another two bosses and one weekly boss. Most importantly, these new enemies may drop the ascension and talent materials needed for the upcoming characters Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and Aloy.

Three new bosses in Genshin Impact Inazuma 2.1 update

1) Signora

Signora will be a tough boss fight (Image via Genshin Impact)

Signora is the infamous eighth of the Fatui Harbingers. She first appeared at the end of 'Prologue: Act 3' in Genshin Impact when her master ordered her to steal Venti's Gnosis.

Travelers greatly anticipated her to return in the future version, and Genshin Impact did not disappoint.

Signora made a comeback in Genshin Impact version 2.1 with a crucial role in Inazuma as the new weekly boss. While no leakers disclosed her specific location, players speculate that she may have resided in Tenshukaku or the purple castle in Inazuma.

As you might have already heard, La Signora will be the next Fatui Harbinger that will turn into a Weekly world boss in the land of Inazuma! #GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/taMoTgkSdD — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 26, 2021

As a weekly boss, Signora is bound to drop talent materials. According to leaks, her materials are needed for all four upcoming characters in Genshin Impact version 2.1.

This is, in fact, quite disheartening for some Travelers as they can't farm the talent materials for Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara early on.

2) Thunder Manifestation

Thunder Manifestation in Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Manifestation, commonly known as Electro Oceanid, will be added as a new boss in Genshin Impact version 2.1. It is located at Amakumo Peak in Seirai Island, a new isle also added in the 2.1 update.

The ascension materials dropped by this boss can be used to upgrade the upcoming characters, Kujou Sara and Raiden Shogun.

Unfortunately, during the 2.1 EN live stream yesterday, the presenters did not mention anything about Thunder Manifestation. Thus, Genshin Impact players are still in the dark about the enemy's skill.

//genshin leaks



Thunder Manifestation, boss that drops Sara and Baal mats pic.twitter.com/bSICVhMggU — hourly Kujou Sara 👺 (@hourlyKujouSara) August 5, 2021

3) Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Hypostasis in Watasumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like Thunder Manifestation, Hydro Hypostasis can only be glimpsed in the 2.1 Genshin Impact trailer for a few seconds. Although for a brief moment, this Hypostasis still manages to catch the attention of fans because of how eye-catching it looks.

#genshinleaks



the hydro hypostasis is actually beautiful pic.twitter.com/F2S6BL0Lye — SCARAMOUCHE IS HERE (@kyouyatwt) August 19, 2021

Travelers also guessed that Hydro Hypostasis would drop the ascension materials needed for the new 5-star Hydro character, Sangonomiya Kokomi. Their theory was further proved by the location of Hydro Hypostasis, near the Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

Edited by Ravi Iyer