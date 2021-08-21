Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream redeem codes, new characters, fishing system, Moonchase Festival, and more

The Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream has ended after bombing players with numerous pieces of information regarding the next major update, version 2.1.

A whole hour is dedicated to the fans basking in the news concerning new characters, mechanics, the Liyue-theme festival, and three redeem codes.

In addition, the 2.1 live stream features six voice actors from Genshin Impact characters, explaining in detail the skills of each new character, how to use the fishing system, and what events are promoted in the Moonchase Festival.

Three new redeem codes in Genshin Impact

The first redemption code (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second redemption code (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third redemption code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact usually provides three new redemption codes for each live stream, and the 2.1 one was no exception. Fans can claim up to 300 Primogems by using the codes below and pasting them in-game or through Genshin Impact's official website.

DSPVUN2BKH5M CB7UU6KT2H59 NTPVU7JTJYPD

Note that the codes are not permanent and will expire at noon on August 22 (UTC +8).

Dear Travelers,



An issue with Twitter is causing some Travelers to experience login problems. For this reason, we have decided to extend the validity period of the three Redemption Codes to 12:00 PM on 08/22 (UTC+8). — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

New characters in Genshin Impact version 2.1

In every major update, new characters are always the center of attention for the entire community. The 2.1 live stream has confirmed the theory of Genshin Impact fans on who will be in the next event banner.

Four new characters have been confirmed to be featured in Genshin Impact version 2.1.

Raiden Shogun Sangonomiya Kokomi Kujou Sara Aloy

Raiden Shogun in the 2.1 live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon of Inazuma, is finally playable in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Fans, especially those who collected Archon for their team, were ecstatic after the revelation.

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star character, has Electro Vision, and wields a Polearm. However, her Elemental Burst allows her to use Sword for a limited time.

Judging by her kits, Raiden Shogun can be utilized as both a DPS and a support character.

Sangonomiya Kokomi in live stream 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since the trailer of Genshin Impact 2.0, Sangonomiya Kokomi has been referred to as 'Princess' or 'Mermaid' by fans. In live stream 2.1, the nickname has also been used by the voice actors of Genshin Impact characters, praising how graceful Kokomi is.

She is a 5-star character with Hydro Vision and wields a catalyst.

Kujou Sara in live stream 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara is the only new 4-star character in Genshin Impact 2.1. Her loyalty to Raiden Shogun is too powerful, following her in the first banner.

Kujou Sara wields a bow, has Electro Vision, and is a general of the Tenryou Commission. She is introduced as someone bold, decisive, and skilled in battle.

Aloy in live stream 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy is a character produced from the collaboration event of Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn. She is a 5-star character, wielding a bow, and has Cryo Vision.

All Genshin Impact players with an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher will be eligible to get this event-exclusive character via in-game mail.

This event, 'Aloy, Savior From Another World,' will be divided into two phases. After the version 2.1 update maintenance, the first phase begins. Aloy will be given to all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles.

After the Version 2.2 update maintenance, the second phase begins. Aloy will be handed to players who have not yet obtained the character during Phase 1 and can check into Genshin Impact on any available platform.

New fishing system

Traveler's fishing preview in the 2.1 live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new fishing system will be added to Genshin Impact version 2.1. Certain fish that Travelers caught can also be put in Serenitea Pot as pets. Alongside the new system, the devs will release a new event, 'Lunar Realm,' to provide a fishing bow for the players.

The Lunar Realm gifts players with a fishing bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the Lunar Realm event, Genshin Impact fans will help fisherwoman Kujirai Momiji catch a legendary fish called the Lunar Leviathan. Thus, Travelers will undergo intense fishing training to complete the commission.

Moonchase Festival in Genshin Impact Liyue

The Moonchase Festival event in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Moonchase Festival is one of the traditional festivals to be held in Liyue. According to one of the Developer's Discussions, this festival is tied to one character in Genshin Impact, Keqing. This claim is further proven by her appearance in the version 2.1 trailer.

Genshin Impact revealed that the Adventurers' Guild had combined many fascinating challenges with the traditions of the Moonchase Festival, placing many treasure chests in Liyue for players to discover. After completing all the challenges, gamers will also obtain a new fish-theme claymore, 'Luxurious Sea-Lord.'

The 2.1 live stream also provides other information regarding the character banner, new islands, and even the appearance of Scaramouche in the upcoming Archon Quest.

