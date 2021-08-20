New Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream Redeem codes: How to get free Primogems

Genshin Impact has just showcased the upcoming 2.1 update along with some redeem codes worth plenty of Primogems.

Genshin Impact's 2.1 live stream event revealed a lot about the upcoming update, including a bunch of new characters, enemies, and in-game mechanics. Players can experience all this on September 1st. They can now use the redeem codes made available during the live stream event to get precious in-game items such as Primogems, EXP Books, Enhancement Ores, and Mora.

Genshin Impact 2.1 redeem codes

Here are the redeem codes, along with the corresponding rewards that were made available during the Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream:

DSPVUN2BKH5M: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

The redeem codes are time-limited (12 hours), so players are advised to redeem before expiration.

How to redeem the codes in Genshin Impact

There are two methods by which players can redeem codes in Genshin Impact. One is within the game, and the other is by using the official redemption webpage.

Redeem code text field (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can copy the codes from above and follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem the codes within the game:

Open the Paimon Menu by clicking the Paimon logo on the top left or the "Esc" button on the PC

Click the "Settings" logo at the bottom left

Navigate to the "Account" tab in the settings panel on the left

Press the "Redeem Now" button inside the "Redeem Code" field and paste the code

Click on the "Exchange" button to get the rewards

Genshin Impact code redemption webpage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also redeem the codes through a web browser by repeating the following steps:

Open the Genshin Impact official redeem page in a web browser

Login using miHoYo account details

Select the Server and enter the in-game Nickname

Paste the code inside the "Redemption Code" field

Click on the "Redeem" button to get the rewards

For both methods, rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section, accessed from the Paimon Menu.

Note: Two more codes will be added as soon as they are released.

