Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream: Start time, where to watch, and how to get redeem codes

Genshin Impact update 2.1 is right around the corner, and players worldwide are eagerly waiting for it. From three new five-star characters to events, there's a ton of new content that will soon arrive in the game.

Before every major update, miHoYo does a livestream for a preview of upcoming content. Moreover, the developers release some Redeem codes for the players that give them great rewards.

Here's when the livestream for the Genshin Impact 2.1 update starts and the procedure to get the codes.

Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will be on Twitch

Genshin Impact recently announced the timings for the 2.1 livestream on its social media handles across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The premiere will begin at 9:00 AM (UTC -4) on August 20. The only streaming platform where players can watch the event is Twitch. As of now, there's no confirmation on miHoYo releasing the recorded live stream on YouTube.

How to get Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream redeem codes

One of the most interesting parts of any Genshin Impact live stream is the Redeem codes.

The developers release three Redeem codes for viewers at separate intervals during the live stream.

Luckily, all Redeem codes grant 100 Primogems, implying that watching the entire live stream can help players get a total of 300 Primogems. The valuable Genshin Impact currency can then be used to pull the banners for Baal and Kokomi.

The simplest way to Redeem Primogems from these codes is by visiting miHoYo's gift redemption site. Players need to login and select their region and character. Thereafter, they can copy the code, and the rewards will be sent to them via an in-game mailbox.

Redeem codes are a great incentive for viewers to watch the entire live stream as miHoYo doesn't release them later on any social media platform.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream?

It is safe to assume that the live stream will feature Baal and Kokomi as the two new five-star characters in Genshin Impact. While the former is the Electro Archon from Inazuma, the latter is a Hydro catalyst user.

Moreover, the community will finally know more about Aloy, a free five-star character for players.

The 2.1 update for Genshin Impact will be released on August 31 for players worldwide.

