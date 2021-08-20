Best Genshin Impact characters for Theater Mechanicus event (Stage 1-10)

The Theater Mechanicus rerun event in Genshin Impact is ending in less than a week on August 26. Therefore, players only have six days to complete the challenge and obtain the event-exclusive namecard "Celebration: Wondrous Calculation."

The Theater Mechanicus event requires players to strategize efficiently on a map and place the Mechanici in the best position. Then, with the addition of bonuses from Wondrous Sticks, the Mechanici will attack incoming enemies and defend the exit point.

Genshin Impact characters cannot damage enemies, gain Elemental Energy, or use their Elemental Burst during the challenge. However, their Elemental Skills can still be used to infuse elements into opponents.

Best characters for Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact

Best characters for Stage 1:

Map 1 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara Yanfei Sucrose Amber/Fischl

Stage 1 of Theater Mechanicus is the easiest map with only one portal for enemies. These characters are the best to be deployed for various reasons. Catalyst users such as Barbara and Yanfei will trigger Elemental Reactions easily. On the other hand, Sucrose can blow small enemies with her Charged Attack and gather opponents with her Elemental Skill. Finally, Genshin Impact players can use bow users such as Amber and Fischl to stun Ruin Guards in the fourth round.

Best characters for Stage 2:

Map 2 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sucrose Jean Kazuha Anemo Traveler Yanfei

Genshin Impact players can place their Mechanici in front of the stairs to hit enemies from different portals. For example, suppose an enemy with fast movements such as Samachurl slips past the player's defenses. In that case, players can use any of the Anemo characters mentioned to knock the enemies back into the Mechanici's range. Yanfei can help destroy the wooden and Cryo shields in the second and third rounds.

Best characters for Stage 3:

Map 3 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean Sucrose Zhongli Diluc Geo Traveler

Jean and Sucrose are exceptionally good at this map. Because both sides of the road are a bottomless abyss, players can push enemies off the stage using these two Genshin Impact characters. Likewise, Diluc and Zhongli can help destroy the Cryo shields. Geo Traveler can summon Geo constructs to stall and block the enemy's path in the middle of the map.

Best characters for Stage 4:

Map 4 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yanfei Klee Hu Tao Yoimiya

Pyro characters are the best team composition Genshin Impact players can use on Map 4 of the Theater Mechanicus event. At this stage, the enemies are mostly either Cryo or Electro enemies. With Pyro characters, players can produce Elemental Reactions such as Overload and Melt to knock enemies back and slow them down.

Best characters for Stage 5:

Map 5 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha Sucrose Jean Yanfei Barbara

There are many small enemies with fast movement in Stage 5. Genshin Impact players are recommended to deploy Anemo characters for crowd control. If stalling the enemies doesn't work, players can use catalyst users to trigger Elemental Reaction with the help of Mechanici and slow enemies down.

Best characters for Stage 6:

Map 6 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Geo Traveler Yanfei Klee Barbara Mona Sucrose

Stage 6 of the Theater Mechanicus event has two portals for enemies. However, the opponents need to go through one lane to reach the exit point. Genshin Impact players can use Geo Traveler's construct to block enemies' paths, then swap to catalyst users to trigger Elemental Reactions.

Best characters for Stage 7:

Map 7 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara Mona Sucrose Kazuha Diluc

Freeze comp may be the best strategy for Map 7 in the Theater Mechanicus event. Thus, Barbara and Mona can help the Cryo Mechanici to freeze the enemies. Anemo characters are also great at gathering opponents and pushing them back. In some rounds, there will be an enemy with wooden or Cryo shields. Gamers can employ Diluc to destroy the shields quickly.

Best characters for Stage 8:

Map 8 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tartaglia Barbara Mona Sucrose Kazuha

There are many mob enemies at this stage, so Tartaglia is one of the better choices. Tartaglia's Aimed Shot will inflict enemies with Riptide. When an enemy with Riptide is defeated, it will create a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit. Additionally, Genshin Impact players can use other catalyst users to produce Elemental Reactions, and Anemo users for crowd control.

Best characters for Stage 9:

Map 9 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yanfei Diluc Yoimiya Amber Sayu

Stage 9 of the Theater Mechanicus event has many Electro enemies and opponents armed with shields. Thus, having Pyro characters in the team can quickly destroy the shields and trigger Overload reactions. Yoimiya and Amber are essentially the best Pyro characters for this stage as the map is big, and having an archer is better than a melee character. In addition, Sayu can be utilized for her Elemental Skill to move around the stage without using stamina.

Best characters for Stage 10:

Map 10 in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha Sucrose Jean Anemo Traveler Barbara

There are various enemies in Stage 10 from Hilichurl, Samachurl, Abyss Mage, Slimes, Geovishap and Lawachurl. With these many types of enemies, Genshin Impact players are recommended to deploy Anemo characters to gather the small enemies and push them off the stage. In addition, Barbara can help freeze enemies with Cryo and Hydro Mechanicus.

Genshin Impact players can complete the Theater Mechanicus event with proper placement of Mechanicus. However, having suitable characters in each map also helps complete the stages faster and close any loopholes in strategy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish