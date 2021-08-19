Top 5 early game mistakes that F2P Genshin Impact players make

There are a lot of mistakes that free-to-play (F2P) Genshin Impact players often make in the early game.

Fortunately, these mistakes are easily fixable.

These mistakes don't necessarily apply to late-game F2P players or whales. This article is strictly for Genshin Impact players who are new to the game and are F2P.

New players always make mistakes. That's how they learn. However, some mistakes are costlier than others. It can seem daunting, but with proper guidance it's an easy transition between early and mid-game.

These are the kinds of mistakes that early game F2P players should avoid making in Genshin Impact.

Five common mistakes that new F2P players make in Genshin Impact's early game

5) Only using the strongest weapons available

For example, Rainslasher doesn't synergize with Eula's base kit; thus forcing the player to have a Hydro or Electro unit (Image via Sportskeeda)

If a player is lucky, they might get a powerful 4-star or 5-star weapon early on in Genshin Impact.

However, that's not always the best weapon for every given character. Different weapons have different effects, and that's not even mentioning how some refined 3-star weapons can be more useful in the early game.

F2P players won't have the resources to max out 4-star or 5-star weapons early on. As a result, they shouldn't be shy about using some lower-leveled weapons and artifacts if they're better suited for their characters.

4) Only healing with food

A Statue of the Seven can save the player a lot of food (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are several ways to heal in Genshin Impact. Even if a F2P player doesn't have a healer early on, there are still alternative ways to healing up their units that don't involve food.

The best method that F2P players can use all the time is through the Statue of the Seven's "Statue's Blessing" option. This will save the player's food in Genshin Impact, thus allowing the F2P player to focus less on cooking and gathering resources.

Food is ideally used in combat when the player needs healing.

3) Holding the sprint button in Genshin Impact

Generally speaking, it's much more efficient to tap the sprint button than it is to hold it. Unless a player has a hand/wrist injury or is playing Genshin Impact semi-casually, they should generally try to tap the sprint button.

It gets the player much farther than if they just hold the sprint button, and it's more stamina-efficient as well. It's not some frame-perfect technique, either. Even an inefficient player will notice the increase in distance between the two techniques.

2) Not utilizing Elemental Reactions

F2P players often don't have too many units at their disposal. However, new players still often make the mistake of just using one unit to fight every single enemy.

They sometimes just use their strongest one or the one that looks the coolest.

Even using a weak unit as support can do wonders with ending battles quickly. F2P players can get Amber, Kaeya, Traveler, and Lisa for free.

They can also get Xiangling and Barbara for free if they put in a little more effort.

That's a good amount of easy Elemental Reactions. Some enemy shields are more vulnerable to specific Elements, as well.

Another thing to consider is cooldowns. If the Genshin Impact player only uses one character, they will have to waste a few seconds each battle.

1) Dividing all of their resources between all of their characters

Genshin Impact players should focus on a few characters at the start of the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is more relevant for players who make it into the later stages of Genshin Impact, but it's also applicable to those new to the game. Once a player has four or so characters, they might feel inclined to level every unit up equally (including Talent Ascensions).

However, F2P players don't have the resources to do that just yet. It's something that only mid to late-game players should consider, as they'll be far more likely to have a vast amount of resources at their disposal.

Instead, a new player should only focus on a few units. Ideally, there will be at least one unit that can carry the player, rather than several weak units.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

