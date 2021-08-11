All 17 recipes and their locations in Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma update

Genshin Impact version 2.0 update comes with new achievements, new characters, new events, and of course, the new cuisines from Inazuma.

17 Inazuma-theme foods can be found throughout Inazuma from shops, quests, and exploration. Each recipe provides a different bonus to a character. For example, some foods can heal characters, revive characters, buff characters, and even buff the entire party. Some players might have missed a few or many of the recipes in Inazuma.

All 17 recipes located within Inazuma in Genshin Impact

The first four recipes can be obtained from a restaurant (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Shimura Kanbei on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) Egg Roll

The first recipe can be obtained from Shimura Kanbei in Inazuma City for 1250 Mora. The restaurant is right in front of Inazuma Katheryne in Adventurers' Guild. The specialty of Egg Roll is reviving and restoring 100 HP to the fallen character.

2) Mixed Yakisoba

Mixed Yakisoba recipes are available from Shimura Kanbei for 2500 Mora. This dish also helps in reviving a character but restoring 400 HP to a character.

3) Miso Soup

The recipe for Miso Soup can also be acquired from Shimura Kanbei for 1250 Mora. Miso Soup can help restores 9% of selected character's Max HP and regenerates 260 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds.

4. Tonkotsu Ramen

Like the three dishes above, Genshin Impact players can buy Tonkotsu Ramen from Shimura Kanbei in Inazuma City, Narukami Island, for 5500 Mora. For a 3-Star food, Tonkotsu Ramen restores 32% of the selected character's Max HP and an additional 1250 HP.

Three new recipes from Kiminami Anna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Kiminami Anna on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Tuna Sushi

Genshin Impact players can acquire the Tuna Sushi recipe from Kiminami Anna in Kiminani Restaurant located northwest of Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma City. The recipe requires 2500 Mora, and it can restore 22% of Max HP and add another 1200 HP to the selected character.

6) Tricolor Dango

Tricolor Dango is another recipe sold by Kiminami Anna for 5000 Mora. This food is a recovery dish capable of restoring 32% of selected character's Max HP and an additional 1250 HP.

7) Tri-Flavored Skewer

Like the two recipes above, Travelers can find the Tri-Flavored Skewer recipe from Kiminami Anna's restaurant for 5000 Mora. The Tri-Flavored Skewer is an attack-boosting dish by increasing all party members' attacks by 194 for 300 seconds.

1-Star recipe, Dry-Braised Salted Fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Ryouko's street food vendor on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

8) Dry-Braised Salted Fish

Dry-Braised Salted Fish is a recovery dish capable of restoring 9% of selected character Max HP and adding another 1000 HP.

Players can buy this recipe for 1250 Mora from Ryouko at her street food vendor, south of Teleport Waypoint in Ritou. However, they need to complete the World Quest 'Chisato's Letter' in Genshin Impact first before the option to buy a recipe from Ryouko will be available.

The quest is relatively straightforward. Travelers can get this task automatically after completing the 'Ritou's Escape Plan' quest under the Archon Quest Act 1. By following the navigation provided from the quest menu, players should be able to complete it efficiently.

Sakura Tempura recipe obtained from a quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the quest 'Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!' on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

9) Sakura Tempura

Sakura Tempura is a 3-Star defense-boosting dish that increases all party members' shield strength by 25% for 300 seconds.

The recipe for Sakura Tempura is given as a reward after players complete the quest 'Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!' in Genshin Impact. The task can be triggered when players go to the beach northwest of Teleport Waypoint in Konda.

After accepting the quest, Travelers need to collect a Special Sakura Bloom near the trio after summoning an Electrogranum. Then, give the Special Sakura Bloom to Xudong to complete the task and obtain the recipe.

Crab Roe Kourayaki recipe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the quest 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider' on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

10) Crab Roe Kourayaki

This dish is an attack-boosting dish capable of increasing all members' attacks by 81 for 300 seconds.

Genshin Impact gamers can get this recipe by completing a quest, 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider.' This task is a continuation of 'Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!.' Players can start this quest on the seashore north of Teleport Waypoint in Kujou Encampment.

Like the first series, this task is also easy as players need to place bait near the Thunder Sakura, then catch the crab approaching it. By giving the crab to Xudong, Travelers will complete the quest and gain the Crab Roe Kourayaki recipe as a reward.

Onigiri's recipe obtained from a quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of quest 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers' on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

11) Onigiri

Onigiri is a recovery dish that can restore 20% of the selected character Max HP and regenerates 390 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds.

Genshin Impact players can obtain Onigiri's recipe by completing the third quest of 'The Gourmet Supremos' series. They can find this quest south of Momiji-Dyed Court Domain near Serpent's Head.

For this quest, Travelers need to find a Fresh Seagrass further down in the underground maze. Then, as usual, bring back the collected material to Xudong to complete the quest and acquire the new recipe.

Sashimi Platter's recipe in Genshin Impact (Image via Engineering Plastics, Youtube)

Location of the quest 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well' on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

12) Sashimi Platter

The specialty of Sashimi Platter is an attack-boosting dish. Consuming this dish will increase all party members' attacks by 272 and Crit Rate by 8% for 300 seconds.

Sashimi Platter is the last recipe for the quest series 'The Gourmet Supremos.' Players can get this recipe by completing 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well.' However, Travelers can only unlock the quest after accomplishing the daily commission 'The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough.'

In the last Gourmet Supremos quest, players need to defeat enemies on the location marked on the map twice. After beating them, they can proceed with the quest by talking to Kamei Munehisa to complete the quest and gain the Sashimi Platter's recipe.

Imported Poultry's recipe obtained from Chouji (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the quest 'Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away' on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

13) Imported Poultry

Imported Poultry is another attack-boosting dish. This dish can increase all party members' Crit Rate by 15% for 300 seconds.

Imported Poultry is another recipe that players can obtain after undergoing a World Quest in Genshin Impact. Travelers can find the quest, 'Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away,' at Jakotsu Mine after approaching Chouji. Halfway through the quest, Chouji will give the players his recipe for making Imported Poultry.

Three recipes are obtainable from Reputation Reward (Image via Genshin Impact)

14) Konda Cuisine

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Konda Cuisine recipe after unlocking Level 1 of Inazuma's Reputation Reward. Konda Cuisine is a recovery dish capable of reviving a fallen character and restoring 1200 HP.

15) Rice Cake Soup

A recipe for Rice Cake Soup can be obtained after players achieve Level 4 of Inazuma's Reputation Reward. This food is a defense-boosting dish that can increase all party members' defense by 200 for 300 seconds.

16) Butter Crab

Like the two recipes above, Butter Crab can be obtained from Inazuma's Reputation Reward. Butter Crab is unlocked after reaching Level 7. This food is a combination of defense-boosting and healing effects capable of increasing all party members' defense by 261 and healing their HP by 8% for 300 seconds. Genshin Impact players can increase their Reputation Level by completing bounties and accepting requests from Inazuman citizens.

Sakura Mochi's recipe from Ayaka's Story Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

17) Sakura Mochi

Sakura Mochi is a recovery dish, reviving a character and restoring 1200 of their HP. The last recipe is Sakura Mochi, and players can obtain it by undergoing Kamisato Ayaka's Story Quest in Genshin Impact. Travelers can unlock this questline by completing Archon Quest Act 1 and reaching Adventure Rank 30.

