Where to find Chouji in Genshin Impact: All four locations revealed

Chouji is a child NPC in the Inazuma region of Genshin Impact. His world quest, called Gazing Three Thousands Mile Away, is so heart-touching that many players have developed an emotional connection with the character.

Moreover, the quest offers many rewards, including Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora. Hence, it is a must-try for players who want to explore Inazuma and get rewarded for it.

Here are all the locations where you can find Chouji to complete the 'Gazing Three Thousands Mile Away' quest in Genshin Impact.

Where is Chouji's house in Genshin Impact?

The quest begins in Jakotsu Mine, and it is fairly easy to spot Chouji for the first time. Players can teleport to the area and then follow the World Quest sign.

Chouji's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

During their first interaction, Chouji asks Paimon and the traveler to collect some Crystal Marrow, and then they meet at Chouji's home. Interestingly, Crystal Marrow is also an ascension material for the upcoming four-star character named Sayu.

Chouji's home is not far from his initial location and can be found right beside the Ley Line in Jakotsu Mine. Here, the NPC asks the traveler to make Imported Poultry as well as investigate a shrine.

After completing these tasks, the Gazing Three Thousands Miles Away quest gets completed in Inazuma's reputation system. However, there's a lot more left to know about Chouji's life.

Chouji in Tatarasuna in Genshin Impact

Players who want to find the location of Chouji's mother's letter must teleport to Serpent's Head. After reaching the giant stone structure, they have to follow an Electro Seelie.

After following the Seelie almost 5 times, a basement is unlocked underneath the serpent head structure. In this cave, there will be an unsealed letter that players must give to Chouji in his home in Jakotsu Mine.

Tatarasuna in Genshin Impact (Image via Interactive World Map)

Chouji can then be found in the Tatarasuna region, on a path towards Kujou Encampment.

Chouji's final location in Inazuma City

After Tatarasuna, Chouji moves to Inazuma City, where the players can interact with him for one last time.

Chouji in Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This not only grants them a precious chest but completes a secret achievement named '...And I Would Walk 3,000 More.'

These are just the locations where players can find Chouji to complete their quest entirely. The story behind the character is far more interesting and is worth it for the ones who love understanding the Genshin Impact lore deeply.

