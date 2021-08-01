Top 5 Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact: Easy farming guide with interactive map

Crystal Marrow is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that has a crucial role in upgrading certain characters.

Genshin Impact added the new Inazuma region with the 2.0 update and like all other nations, the Electro nation also comes with its local specialties. Crystal Marrow is one such local specialty that is mostly found in Yashiori Island of Inazuma.

According to the archive, Crystal Marrows are the remains of the Serpent God that was slayed by Raiden Shogun. This is also evident from the fact that Crystal Marrows are mostly found around the huge snake skeleton on Yashiori Island.

How to find Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact

Currently, Crystal Marrows only spawn on Yashiori Island and some parts of Kannazuka. Here are the 5 best locations to quickly farm Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact:

1) Tatarasuna

Players can find up to 13 Crystal Marrows near the entrance of Mikage Furnace in Tatarasuna. The area has a lot of Fatuis along with the Balethunder effect which deals continuous Electro damage.

The Balethunder effect is caused by the damaged Mikage Furnace which can be fixed by completing the Tatara Tales world quest.

Crystal Marrow locations in Tatarasuna (image via Interactive World Map)

2) Fort Fujitou

Starting at the Western Teleport waypoint in Fort Fujitou, players can find 8 Crystal Marrows in and around the serpent skeleton. For 5 more Crystal Marrows, players can teleport to the Higi Village Statue of Seven and move towards the north west.

Crystal Marrow locations in Fort Fujitou (image via Interactive World Map)

3) Musoujin Gorge

Another major source of Crystal Marrows is from the bones lying north of the Momiji-Dyed Court domain in Musoujin Gorge.

Crystal Marrow locations in Musoujin Gorge (image via Interactive World Map)

4) Serpent's Head

While going north from the Formation Estate domain, players must have encountered the large skull of the serpent. Serpent's Head has up to 5 Crystal Marrows and 12 more behind the cliff that divides the head from the serpent's body.

Crystal Marrow locations in Serpent's Head (image via Interactive World Map)

5) East of Jakotsu Mine

The final location for farming Crystal Marrows is in the southern part of Yashiori Island. Players can teleport to the Jakotsu Mine teleport waypoint on the cliff and move south east for the location.

Crystal Marrow locations east of Jakotsu Mine (image via Interactive World Map)

As of now, there is no use of Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact, apart from the world quest, "Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away." In this quest, players can obtain a few treasure chests in continuation for delivering 12 Crystal Marrows to an NPC named Chouji.

The upcoming 4-star character, Sayu will also require Crystal Marrows for her ascension. Based on some of the leaks, Crystal Marrows will also be used by the upcoming 5-star character, Aloy. She will be given away for free in the upcoming versions of Genshin Impact.

