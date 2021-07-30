Ruin Sentinel locations in Genshin Impact: Guide to find and farm new materials from Ruin Sentinels

Ruin Sentinels are a new class of enemies in Genshin Impact that drop some essential ascension materials.

The Inazuma update in Genshin Impact introduced a bunch of new enemies including a new variety of Ruin Machines. These are called Ruin Sentinels and they drop a new type of ascension material belonging to the "Chaos" type.

These new ascension materials are required to upgrade the new Inazuma weapons. Unfortunately, the current version of Genshin Impact gives only a handful of opportunities to farm Ruin Sentinels.

Where to farm Chaos Gear from Ruin Sentinels in Genshin Impact

Ruin Sentinels are a group of Ruin Machines consisting of Ruin Cruiser, Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Defender and Ruin Scout. All of them drop the same kind of ascension materials required to upgrade the new Inazuma weapons.

The following are the ascension materials with the level of Ruin Sentinels that have a higher chance of dropping them:

Chaos Gear (Lv. 1+)

Chaos Axis (Lv. 40+)

Chaos Oculus (Lv. 60+)

The following are the currently known weapons that require the latest ascension materials to level up:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

Amenoma Kageuchi (4-star Sword)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (4-star Claymore)

Kitain Cross Spear (4-star Polearm)

1) Ruin Sentinel Location: Araumi, Narukami Island

A group of Ruin Sentinels is present on open ground at Araumi. All four of each kind can be found there patrolling.

Ruin Sentinel locations on Narukami Island (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Another group is inside an underground cave in Araumi that can be unlocked using the Memento Lens gadget. Players will get to explore that underground cave properly during the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest. There is a teleport waypoint inside the cave which makes it easier to farm once it is unlocked.

2) Ruin Sentinel Location: Tatarasuna, Kannazuka

In Tatarasuna, Ruin Sentinels spawn near a small cavern west of the southern teleport waypoint. Players can also find an Electroculus near that area.

Ruin Sentinel locations on Kannazuka Island (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

3) Ruin Sentinel Location: Serpent's Head, Yashiori Island

The Ruin Sentinel can be straight-up found in an underground cave just inside the Serpent's Head. Players can refer to the Serpent's Head puzzle guide to unlock the underground cave.

Ruin Sentinel locations on Yashiori Island (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Three more Ruin Sentinels are present underwater south of the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain on Yashiori Island. Players will encounter the same area during Orobashi's Legacy quest where Electrogranum will be required to drain the water, revealing the Ruin Sentinels.

4) Ruin Sentinel Location: Fort Mumei, Yashiori Island

This location is pretty far from the western teleport waypoint on Yashiori Island. Players can take a Waverider from Fort Mumei to reach four more Ruin Sentinels.

Ruin Sentinels can be easily defeated and can also appear during Leyline challenges. Like any other Ruin Machine, Ruin Sentinels also have considerable resistance to physical damage, so players should focus more on doing elemental damage and reactions while fighting them.

