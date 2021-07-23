Memento lens in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and all you need to know

The new Inazuma region in Genshin Impact has lots of hidden quests and puzzles within.

Genshin Impact released the 2.0 update on July 21st, which includes Inazuma, the new Electro nation. Inazuma is a group of six islands, out of which three were released in the 2.0 version. Each island has numerous localities, with each having a different story.

Memento Lens is a gadget that can help uncover such mysterious stories in Genshin Impact. It can be obtained by completing the "Sacrificial Offering" quest and is crucial in various quests, so players should get it before starting their journey in Inazuma.

How to get new Memento Lens gadget in Genshin Impact

The Sacrificial Offering quest start location (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The Memento Lens is obtained during a world quest called "Sacrificial Offering." Before that, players need to another quest called "A Strange Story in Konda."

To begin the quest, they need to get to a shrine located northeast of Konda village. There will be a Shrine Maiden there, named Kazari, who will guide the rest of the quest.

The Shrine Maiden Kazari (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The Shrine Maiden will offer a "Ward" and talk about a secret about Konda Village, which the players need to investigate. Now, they need to ask about the secret to the locals, especially the village chief, who will refrain from saying anything.

Conversing with the Kondo Village chief (Image via ZaFrostpet)

Upon interacting with the locals, gamers will get to know about three mysterious incidents whose clues will be marked on the map. Investigating those three locations will reveal a case of burglary in Kondo Village.

On seeing the three pieces of evidence, the village chief will now confess about the cover-up he did to hide the left-overs from the thievery.

Dried-up well in Konda Village (Image via ZaFrostPet)

According to the village chief, he hid some of the treasures in a dried-up well southwest of Kondo village. Users then find the diary of the village chief, which has information about the key to the dried-up well.

Now, they need to descend into the well, where they will find a breakable pile of rocks. This pile of stones will be infused by the Electro element, which can only be broken by Pyro or Cryo element.

Electro infused rocks inside the dried-up well (Image via RIEN)

Breaking the stones will reveal an underground cave. Players will find a few treasure chests and Electroculus while descending further into the cave.

The end of the cave will be locked by an Electro barrier that can be crossed using Electrograna. In Genshin Impact, Electrograna can be obtained from Thunder Sakura Boughs.

The Electro barrier before the Thunder Sakura root (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inside the barrier, there will be a part of the root of Thunder Sakura, which needs to be cleansed. The root of the Thunder Sakura will be locked by a puzzle having six pillars.

On interacting with the first pillar, players will be asked for the "Ward" that Kazari gave at the beginning of the quest. Using the Ward will light up a pattern on the root along with four more pillars.

How to solve the Thunder Sakura Cleansing puzzle in Genshin Impact

All the pillars need to be adjusted according to the pattern shown on the root. Each pillar will have some purple-colored apostrophe-mark-like symbols on the top. These symbols represent the order of the light trace in the pattern.

Keeping the first pillar as the source of light, players need to adjust symbols in the rest of the pillars. The first pillar will be marked with the "Pray" option and will have only one symbol. The second one in the pattern needs to be adjusted with two symbols and so on.

The Thunder Sakura Cleansing puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

After solving the puzzle, a samurai enemy will appear, who users need to defeat. Now, Kazari will appear again and talk about the cleansing ritual.

This marks the beginning of the "Sacrificial Offering" quest, which will mark a location on the map. Gamers must now go to the marked area at the northeast of Konda village, where they will encounter three ghosts of Shrine Maidens.

The Shrine Maiden ghost (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The ghosts will be located at three different shrines and will change places upon interaction. Players need to interact with the spirits to bring them to one place, the three Kitsune statues.

They will get three Exquisite Chests as a reward for bringing the ghosts to one place.

Shrine Maiden at Grand Narukami Shrine gives the Memento Lens in Genshin Impact

Inagi gives the Memento Lens (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now, players will be prompted to visit the Grand Narukami Shrine, where they need to interact with another Shrine Maiden named Inagi Hotomi. Inagi will give a gadget called "Memento Lens."

The Memento Lens can reveal the relevant backstory of a location by scanning Electro imbued fox statues.

Using the Memento Lens (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can equip the Memento Lens from the Gadget section in Genshin Impact. To scan an Electro imbued statue, the lens needs to be pointed towards it.

Gamers will find many such Electro imbued statues across Inazuma, each having a compelling backstory.

