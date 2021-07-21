How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has just released its most significant update ever, containing the new Electro nation, Inazuma.

Genshin Impact players worldwide can finally experience the Inazuma region that they've been waiting for since the game's release. miHoYo has been teasing this region for quite a while now, and it was finally released with the 2.0 update.

There are seven nations in Genshin Impact, and Inazuma will be the third one in the storyline's progression. The first two are Mondstadt and Liyue, released with the game's launch.

How to reach Inazuma in Genshin Impact

With the release of the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact also put out the continuation of the main storyline, as "Archon Quest." Players can head to the Quest menu and follow the on-screen instructions to begin the Archon Quest.

The Inazuma Archon Quest will only be unlocked after reaching Adventure Rank 30 and completing the version 1.6 Archon Quest called "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves." Here is the detailed process to travel to Inazuma:

Open the quest menu and select the Archon Quest named "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Head to Liyue's Adventurer's Guild and converse with Katheryine A crew member from Beidou's Crux Fleet will inform about the fleet being ready to travel to Inazuma. Teleport to the domain at "Guyun Stone Forest," from where players can either fly or swim to the Beidou ship harbored nearby. Now, players need to talk with Beidou, who will then start the journey to Inazuma.

In Inazuma, players will first set foot on a region called Ritou, a part of the Narukami Island. There, they will encounter Thoma, who works for the Yashiro Commission and is also the caretaker of Kamisato Ayaka.

Currently, Thoma is working as a diplomat for the Kamisato Clan in Narukami Island.

The primary aim for getting to Inazuma is to find the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun. To reach out to her, players have to leave Ritou, which will be challenging as the region is controlled by the Kanjou Commission, who are not that friendly towards outsiders.

So, gamers have to engage in some trade-offs to gain the favors of the locals and go forward in Inazuma.

