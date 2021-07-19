Genshin Impact 2.0 weapon banner revealed: Suitable characters and stats revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed an upcoming weapon banner featuring the new 5-star weapon from Inazuma.

Genshin Impact's version 2.0 is just a few days away from being released. With a massive new nation, the 2.0 update also introduces new 5-star and 4-star weapons associated with Inazuma. The new 5-star Sword is called Mistsplitter Reforged. The upcoming weapon banner will also have a new "Epitomized Path" system, where players can choose to have a weapon of their choice after a certain number of wishes.

Genshin Impact reveals Ayaka's signature sword as part of first weapon banner in 2.0 update

Like every weapon banner, the upcoming banner will also have two promoted 5-star weapons with four 4-star weapons featured alongside.

Following are the stats of the upcoming weapons at level 90:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star)

Mistsplitter Reforged (image via Project Celestia)

Base ATK : 674

Secondary Stat : +44.1% Crit DMG

Passive Ability : At Refinement rank 1, Elemental damage will increase by 12%. A "Mistsplitter's Emblem" is obtained upon dealing Elemental damage or casting Elemental Burst. A maximum of 3 such stacks can be obtained, which will increase Elemental damage by 8/16/28% for each stack. The stacks will reset once the Energy level reaches 100.

Suitable Characters for Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged will be an excellent choice for Ayaka, which will add up to her Crit DMG ascension stat, making her a strong DPS. Ayaka can also take advantage of the weapon's passive ability to deal more Cryo damage.

Keqing will also be a suitable choice for wielding Mistspplitter Reforged. She has the same Crit DMG ascension stat as Ayaka. The passive ability of the weapon will increase Keqing's Electro damage bonus.

Skyward Spine (5-star)

Base ATK : 674

Secondary Stat : +36.8% Energy Recharge

Passive Ability : Increases Crit Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%(based on Refinement Rank) and normal attack speed by 12%. Normal and charged attacks have a 50% chance to deal 40/55/70/85/100% of base attack damage in a small AoE.

Skyward Spine (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for Skyward Spine

Characters who are dependent on Elemental Burst to deal maximum damage can take great advantage of Skyward Spines. Xiangling and Zhongli are suitable choices to wield this Polearm. The high base attack of this weapon makes it versatile for every Polearm character. Xiao and Hu Tao can also rely on Skyward Spine.

Sacrificial Sword (4-star)

Base ATK : 454

Secondary Stat : +61.3% Energy Recharge

Passive Ability : After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the weapon has a 40/50/60/70/80% chance to end the Elemental Skill cooldown. This effect can happen every 30/26/22/19/16s.

Sacrificial Sword (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for Sacrificial Sword

The passive ability of Sacrificial Sword makes it one of the overpowered weapons in Genshin Impact. Characters having long Elemental Skill cooldown or high Elemental Burst recharge like Qiqi and Xinqui will significantly benefit from this sword.

Favonius Sword (4-star)

Base ATK : 454

Secondary Stat : +61.3% Energy Recharge

Passive Ability : Critical hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to grant six energy to the character. This effect can happen every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s

Favonius Sword (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for Favonius Sword

The secondary stats and passive ability of Favonius Sword can significantly decrease the time taken to recharge Elemental Burst. This can be a good choice for Kaeya and Bennett, who can boost the team's damage with their unique Burst abilities.

The Stringless (4-star)

Base ATK : 510

Secondary Stat : +165 Elemental Mastery

Passive Ability : Elemental Skill and Burst damage is increased by 24/30/36/42/48%

The Stringless (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for The Stringless

The high Elemental Mastery substat perfectly aligns with Venti's talents. Characters such as Venti and Fischl in Genshin Impact, who rely on Elemental reaction damage, will be most suitable for this Bow.

Favonius Lance (4-star)

Base ATK : 565

Secondary Stat : +30.6 Energy Recharge

Passive Ability : Critical hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to grant six energy to the character. This effect can happen every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s

Favonius Lance (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for Favonius Lance

With a similar Energy Recharge substat, Favonius Lance can be termed the 4-star version of Skyward Spine in Genshin Impact. Hence, Zhongli and Xiangling will be the best choice for this weapon.

Favonius Codex (4-star)

Base ATK : 510

Secondary Stat : +45.9 Energy Recharge

Passive Ability : Critical hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to grant six energy to the character. This effect can happen every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s

Favonius Codex (image via Genshin Armory)

Suitable Characters for Favonius Codex

One of Mona's passive abilities increases the Hydro damage bonus based on her Energy Recharge. So, Favonius Codex can be considered as one of the best 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact for Mona. Support characters like Barbara and Lisa can also gain from this weapon's high Energy Recharge substat.

