Genshin Impact 2.0 to add Gardening in Serenitea Pot: Gameplay details revealed

Genshin Impact will soon have a Gardening system that can boost resource farming.

Genshin Impact will release the 2.0 version on July 21st, and many features are coming with it. Along with the new Inazuma area and new characters, players will also be introduced to a Gardening system in the Teapot Realm.

Upgrading characters in Genshin Impact requires lots of resources such as flowers and general food items. Farming them can be a bit tasking for players as most of them spawn discretely at locations that are hard to reach. The Gardening system allows players to farm local specialties regularly at a single place in the Teapot Realm.

Gardening system gameplay details in Genshin Impact

The Gardening system will be added to the Serenitea Pot after completing the World Quest called "The Art of Horticulture." Players will also need to get "Naku Weed" from Madarame Hyakubei in Inazuma. At least Reputation level 3 in Inazuma is required to get the World Quest.

Seed Dispensary gadget (Image via miHoYo)

Completing the quest will reward players with a gadget called "Seed Dispensary." Seed Dispensary will allow players to gather seeds whenever they collect a plant in Genshin Impact. Seeds will be the setting stone for every plant in the Gardening system. They can also be purchased from the "Creatures of the Realm" section in Realm Depot.

Gathering seeds from plants (Image via miHoYo)

Buying seeds from Realm Depot (Image via miHoYo)

To initiate Gardening, players will need "Fields," which can be purchased from the "Riches of the Realm" section in Realm Depot. Three types of fields will be available from the 2.0 update, which can grow different plants.

Buying Fields from Realm Depot (Image via miHoYo)

Types of Fields (Image via miHoYo)

Players can now place the fields in their realm at their preferred location. After placing the fields, players can interact with them to manage the Gardening. Each field will have four parts, and each part can grow one plant. Interacting with the field will allow players to plant the seeds.

Placing Fields in Teapot realm (Image via miHoYo)

The growth progress of the plants will be shown in the proximity of the field. Players can harvest the corresponding plants after the growth period is over. They can also interrupt the growth of plants by clearing them and sowing new seeds but will lose the former plant along with its seeds.

Field interaction menu (Image via miHoYo)

The Gardening system is a welcome update for Genshin Impact players who want to multiply their resources quickly. Some plants, such as Violet Grass, are rare and are among the most challenging materials to farm in Genshin Impact. With the introduction of the Gardening system, players can now easily upgrade their characters in Genshin Impact.

