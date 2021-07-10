Genshin Impact reveals Baal, Kokomi, Thoma, Electro traveler, and more characters in Inazuma update preview

Genshin Impact has released the trailer for the 2.0 update, with a plethora of additions coming with it.

Genshin Impact just had a live stream on Twitch where the new Electro nation, Inazuma, was shown. Along with the new area, players also got to know about the upcoming characters and the new Inazuma enemies.

The 2.0 update is by far the biggest in Genshin Impact since its release. Some redeem codes were also made available during the live stream, rewarding players with precious in-game items.

The 2.0 update will be available on all platforms on July 21st.

What is coming with the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact?

Inazuma

Inazuma is the Electro nation and the third continent in Teyvat that players will experience from the beginning. The 2.0 live stream showed all six islands present in Inazuma.

Also known as The Nation of Eternity, Inazuma is isolated from the mainland of Teyvat and is under lockdown by the Electro Archon.

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Trailer | Genshin Impact



Overcome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.https://t.co/GdoDnb6GAa#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2021

The live stream featured some locations in detail, such as the Teapot House of Ayaka and Watatsumi Island. Watatsumi Island was revealed to be the stronghold of the Inazuma Resistance Army.

The Inazuma Resistance Army opposes the Vision Hunt Decree, aiming to hunt down all the visions present in Inazuma.

Inazuma locations revealed

Some locations in Inazuma have an overflowing effect of the Electro element, which can cause damage to characters. This is similar to the Sheer Cold in Dragonspine.

As per the live stream, Inazuma is full of secret locations with compelling storylines. Each location has its own narrative and unique environment.

Inazuma locations revealed

Baal and Electro Traveler

Players finally get to see the Electro Archon in action in the 2.0 live stream. The Electro Archon, called Raiden Shogun, is also commonly known as Baal. She is currently on her way to attain Eternity by confiscating all the visions.

The Electro element can be defined by a lightning flash, which represents "moment" as it is impulsive and occurs momentarily. So the whole Inazuma storyline will focus on what made Baal change her sight from "moment" to "eternity."

The Electro Archon, Baal (image via miHoYo)

The 2.0 live stream also revealed the Electro traveler. The main character, also known as Traveler, can possess multiple Elemental powers without requiring any vision. It will be interesting to see how Baal reacts to this power of Traveler.

Unlike the Anemo and Geo Archon, the identity and purpose of the Electro Archon have been properly revealed in the 2.0 live stream. So players can expect a conversion with Baal sooner than they expect.

Electro Traveler (image via miHoYo)

Upcoming Inazuma Characters

The 2.0 livestream revealed all the major characters coming with Inazuma. The first playable character will be Kamisato Ayaka, whose banner will be available on July 21st.

Then, players will get the Yoimiya and Sayu banners.

Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka was revealed to be one of the most graceful and noble characters in Inazuma. She is the Young Lady of the Kamisato clan and has very high principles. According to the livestream, players will get to meet her in the first quest itself.

The Archon Quest is named "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthimiya". Yoimiya will also have a significant role in the main storyline.

Yoimiya

Sayu

Apart from these three, Genshin Impact revealed many major characters who will come in the future. Some of them include Thoma, Sara, Kokomi, Gorou, and Yae Miko.

Thoma (image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara (image via miHoYo)

Sangonomiya Kokomi (image via miHoYo)

Gorou (image via miHoYo)

Yae Miko (image via miHoYo)

Players can refer to the following article to learn more about these characters in detail:

New Enemies

The Electro nation will have tons of new enemies where most will be associated with the Electro element. Following are some of the enemies who will be introduced in Inazuma:

Electro Whopperflower

Pyro Hypostasis

Electro Abyss Mage

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Ruin Crusher/Defender/Destroyer/Scouter

Electro infused Mitachurl/Lawachurl

Samurais: Kairagi, Nobushi

Fatui Mirror Maiden

Inazuma enemies

New Weapons and New Artifacts

There will be numerous new 4-star and 5-star weapons associated with Inazuma, some of which were revealed in the 2.0 livestream. Genshin Impact also confirmed some incremental changes to the wish system in Weapon banners which will benefit players.

New 4-star weapons (image via miHoyo)

New 5-star weapons (image via miHoYo)

Two new artifact sets will also be introduced with the 2.0 update. They are named "Emblem of Severed Fate" and "Shimenawa's Reminiscence." While the former favors Elemental Burst, the latter focuses on increasing the basic attacks.

New Inazuma artifacts (image via miHoYo)

The 2.0 update on Genshin Impact is massive and brimming with unique adventures. It seems like the game is getting a whole new aesthetic and feel. In the livestream, the miHoYo team talked about the development of Inazuma.

The team ruminated on how they devised and created this world after carefully considering players' feedback on previous versions. Special attention has been given to the soundtrack, which will provide a more immersive experience in Inazuma.

With only a few days remaining, players are ecstatic with anticipation and can't wait to experience the beautiful land of Inazuma on Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul