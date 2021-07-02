Best artifacts for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

There is a new top-tier support character in Genshin Impact known as Kaedehara Kazuha.

The new 1.6 update brings this new Anemo character, who can support the team if appropriately built. Kazuha became playable in Genshin Impact on June 29th, when his banner and a background story quest were released.

This 5-star character uses a sword and specializes in elemental mastery.

Four best artifact sets for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Being of Anemo element and having Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat, Kazuha is best suited for dealing damage by Swirl reaction.

The Anemo element absorbs other elements and deals additional damage to that element by Swirl reaction. This extra damage depends on the Elemental Mastery of the character triggering the reaction.

Although Kazuha can also be a decent sub DPS, his main power lies in triggering insane reaction damage. So having Elemental Mastery on Goblet, Sands, and Helmet will help him substantially with reaction damage.

Some best artifact sets for Kazuha's corresponding builds are:

4pc Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer set bonus (image via Genshin Impact)

The 2pc set increases Anemo damage by 15%, and the 4pc set increases Swirl damage by 60%. The latter also decreases the opponent's elemental resonance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40s.

This is undoubtedly the best artifact set for both the support and DPS builds of Kazuha. The 4pc bonus is insane for any Anemo support character allowing them to cause massive Swirl damage.

4pc Instructor

The instructor set bonus (image via Genshin Impact)

2pc Instructor gives a bonus of +80 Elemental Mastery, thus adding up to the already present secondary stat of Kazuha. Having a 4pc set will increase all party members' Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

This will boost not only Kazuha's reaction damage but also all other teammates who trigger a reaction. The 4pc set bonus will activate only after the Elemental Skill is triggered.

The instructor is a pretty common artifact obtained from common enemies in Genshin Impact. So it can be an excellent choice for beginners to get a quick elemental mastery boost in the team.

However, instructor artifacts are only available up to 4-star, so they can only be upgraded to level 16.

2pc Wanderer's Troupe + 2pc Instructor

Wanderer's Troupe set bonus (image via Genshin Impact)

Wanderer's Troupe has the same 2pc bonus as the instructor's. Hence, stacking these will make Kazuha unstoppable in reaction damage.

One downside of the instructor, as discussed above, is that 5 star is not available. So players can only upgrade the instructor's artifact up to level 16.

The 4pc set bonus of Viridescent Venerer and Instructor is too good. Hence, Wanderer's Troupe and Instructor combination is not recommended unless players seriously lack in Elemental Mastery.

2pc Viridescent Venerer + 2pc Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige set bonus (image via Genshin Impact)

This set is only good if players want to build Kazuha as DPS. The 2pc Viridescent set boosts Anemo damage by 15%, while the 2pc Noblesse increases the burst damage by 20%.

While building Kazuha as a sub-DPS, players should prefer Anemo damage on Goblet, Energy Recharge/ATK% on Sands, and Crit Rate/Crit DMG on Helmet.

In conclusion, Kazuha is currently one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. Also, the recent Elemental Mastery reaction buff has increased the damage dealt by a lot, especially the Swirl reaction.

So stacking Kazuha with enough Elemental Mastery will surely help players a lot in critical situations.

