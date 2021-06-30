Genshin Impact's Kazuha: Elemental skill, burst, talents, and party role explained

Genshin Impact finally released the long-awaited character Kaedehara Kazuha.

Genshin Impact is currently in its second half of the 1.6 update, and as per the live stream, Kazuha's banner is available from now on in the game. Players can obtain him from the event banner by using Primogems. Kazuha is the first character from Inazuma to be playable in Genshin Impact. With Kazuha, Genshin Impact also released an Archon Quest, which reveals the background story of Kazuha.

More about Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kaedehara Kazuha is a 5-star character having Anemo element. He uses a sword as his weapon and specializes in Elemental Mastery.

Kazuha's Talents

In his Elemental Skill, Kazuha pulls enemies to his position and launches them, creating a solid rush of wind. During his skill, Kazuha is lifted by the gust of wind. He can then perform a plunge attack, dealing massive Anemo damage.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill (image via miHoYo)

Kazuha's Elemental Burst does a single slash, dealing AoE Anemo damage. During the process, Kazuha forms a wide field, continuously dealing Anemo damage. Any other element present within that field reacts with Anemo and deals additional damage due to Swirl reaction.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst (image via miHoYo)

Kazuha's passive talent reduces sprinting stamina of party members by 10%. When Kazuha triggers a Swirl reaction, all party members' Elemental damage increases by 0.04% for 8s. After his 4th ascension, the passive talent 'Soumon Swordsmanship' will unlock. This passive talent increases Kazuha's plunging attack damage by 200% when performed after triggering elemental skill. This effect will take place only when Kazuha has absorbed some other element.

Team Composition

Being of Anemo element, Kazuha is a versatile character who is preferable for any team composition. His Elemental Skill and Burst can absorb any element and deal additional Swirl damage.

Pairing with another Anemo character can provide a significant boost in gameplay due to Anemo resonance. Anemo resonance decreases stamina consumption by 15% and increases movement speed by 10%. It also reduces the skill cooldown by 5%. So Kazuha as support with an Anemo DPS like Xiao or Jean will be very powerful.

Kazuha's Ascension Materials

For character ascension:

Vayuda Turquoise Stones (dropped by Anemo Hypostases)

(dropped by Anemo Hypostases) Marionette Core (can be obtained from Maguu Kenki)

(can be obtained from Maguu Kenki) Sea Ganoderma (found in Golden Apple Archipelago)

(found in Golden Apple Archipelago) Treasure Hoarder Insignias (dropped by Treasure Hoarders)

For talent ascension:

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Diligence (rewards of Taishan Mansion domain located in Jueyun Karst on Tue/Fri/Sun only)

(rewards of Taishan Mansion domain located in Jueyun Karst on Tue/Fri/Sun only) Treasure Hoarder Insignias (dropped by Treasure Hoarders)

(dropped by Treasure Hoarders) Gilded Scale (dropped by the weekly boss, Azdaha)

Kaedehara Kazuha is an excellent support character in Genshin Impact. The recent Elemental Mastery reaction buff in Genshin Impact has significantly increased the damage dealt by reactions. So, to take complete advantage of him, players must have a character with one of Pyro/Electro/Cryo/Hydro elements in the team.

