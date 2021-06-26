Genshin Impact Echoing Conch locations: How to find 24 conches and get a free outfit for Barbara

The new Barbara outfit in Genshin Impact requires 24 Echoing Conches to unlock, which players can collect easily by following this simple guide.

With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact released a new limited-time area called 'Golden Archipelago Island.' Along with it, 2 new summer outfits have also been launched for Barbara and Jean in the Echoing Tales event. The Barbara outfit is free, and players can unlock it using 24 Echoing Conches, which are spread across the Golden Apple Archipelago.

How to collect Echoing Conches in Genshin Impact and unlock the Barbara Outfit

Conches are shells of various marine animals. In Genshin Impact, Echoing Conches have a particular voice message within them. The voice messages are part of a bigger story related to the Golden Apple Archipelago. Players can listen to those voice messages in the 'Conch Retrospection' option on the event page.

Echoing Tales event page (image via Genshin Impact)

Collecting conches will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora. After collecting 24 conches, players will get the Barbara summer outfit for free.

"Echoing Tales" Gameplay Details



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the gameplay details for "Echoing Tales"~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/i2gLhB7NcO — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

All Conch locations in Genshin Impact

There are 32 Conches in total, and they are pretty spread out across the Golden Apple Archipelago islands. Players only need 24 conches to claim Barbara's outfit. They can refer to the following maps for the exact location of all echoing conches.

Echoing Conch locations on Twinning Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Echoing Conch locations on Broken Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Echoing Conch locations on Pudding Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Echoing Conch locations on Minacious Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Rewards for collecting Echoing Conches

After collecting all 32 Echoing Conches, players will get 240 Primogems, 20 Hero's Wits, 8 Talent Books of 4 kinds, 20 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 180,000 Mora, and the Barbara summer outfit.

Rewards for collecting Echoing Conches (image via miHoYo)

The Golden Archipelago Island is a limited time area, and hence, the Echoing Conches. So players are advised to collect all the conches and earn the rewards before the island disappears on July 21st.

