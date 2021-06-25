Genshin Impact: How to defeat Primo Geovishap in Legend of Vagabond sword event

The Legend of the Vagabond Sword event has begun in Genshin Impact, and the first challenge is quite resilient.

Legend of the Vagabond Sword is a special domain event in Genshin impact where players can challenge various bosses and earn Primogems, Hero's Wits and more. The event contains three bosses, Primo Geovishap, Oceanid and Maguu Kenki. The event has seven challenges in total, with each challenge released every day starting from the event's release.

How to defeat Primo Geovishap in 'Legend of the Vagabond Sword' event in Genshin Impact

Players can locate the challenge area on the event page in Genshin impact. Players can teleport directly to the challenge area from the event page. For a strategy to defeat the monster, first, players should have a clear idea about its attack styles. Next, they need to adjust the difficulty level of the monster by choosing appropriate flairs to maximize their score. All these will help players in forming a suitable team composition against the Primo Geovishap.

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" Gameplay Details



Draw your sword and enact your legend with the fearless spirit of a wandering warrior!



View Details Here:https://t.co/jxkdosVKkd#genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/VJbG6QfWVD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 24, 2021

Primo Geovishap is an Elite Boss in Genshin Impact's open world. It can have either of the four elements, Hydro, Cryo, Pyro & Electro. In the Legend of the Vagabond Event, it takes all the elemental forms.

Also read: Genshin Impact Kazuha web event: How to craft the boat and get free Primogens

Abilities of Primo Geovishap

Primo Geovishap will create and drop Elemental-infused stones around itself throughout the challenge, producing a different set of attacks corresponding to a different element. Following are the powers of the elemental stones:

Pyro-infused stones create small AoEs across the area dealing continuous Pyro damage to those contained in it.

create small AoEs across the area dealing continuous Pyro damage to those contained in it. Hydro-infused stones deal Hydro damage through small eruptions near the stone.

deal Hydro damage through small eruptions near the stone. Cryo-infused stones cast ice spikes around the stone, dealing cryo damage across a moderate AoE.

cast ice spikes around the stone, dealing cryo damage across a moderate AoE. Electro-infused stones explode in an X-like pattern dealing Electro damage.

Apart from elemental stones and regular attacks such as punch & slash, it has some other special attack styles like the following:

Burrow : Submerges underground and digs towards the enemy, and resurfaces with a slam. It'll produce elemental-infused stones in the process and damage character which come across its path.

: Submerges underground and digs towards the enemy, and resurfaces with a slam. It'll produce elemental-infused stones in the process and damage character which come across its path. Elemental Breath : Exhales pure elemental energy dealing continuous elemental damage.

: Exhales pure elemental energy dealing continuous elemental damage. Primordial Shower : Deals massive elemental damage across a wide AoE.

Primo Geovishap has a slightly delayed animation before performing any attack, so players should keep an eye on it to tackle it accordingly.

Team composition and strategy

Some characters have an event bonus, which increases their attack damage by 20% in specific challenges. In the first challenge, those characters are Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, and Diona, so it's an obvious choice to include them in the team.

Primo Geovishap takes significantly reduced damage in Genshin Impact when attacked first at the beginning of the challenge. Players should keep in mind to use their Elemental Burst once the Primo Geovishap's animation is over. Otherwise, players will waste the first few seconds of the Burst without dealing considerable damage.

Zhongli against Primo Geovishaps Primordial shower in Genshin Impact open world(image via Nyam Gaming)

Primo Geovishap can take four elemental forms. Hence, Geo shields (Zhongli & Noelle) are better against it, as they can absorb all its elemental attacks, while other elemental shields may cause reactions affecting the player adversely.

Primo Geovishap all elemental forms in Genshin Impact open world (image via Jenshin Ph)

Players should focus on the elemental form of the Primo Geovishap to effectively use elemental reactions against it. For example, Pyro character against Cryo-infused Geovishap will cause Melt to deal additional damage. Cryo character against Electro Geovishap will cause Superconduct dealing AoE Cryo damage and reducing Physical damage resistance of the enemy.

Apart from the above methods, players can also take advantage of Elemental Resonance to have an additional edge in the challenge.

Adjusting Flairs

Flairs are the score deciding factors in the challenge. The difficulty option at the top sets the opponent's level along with a score multiplier. The score multiplier will apply to the flairs selected.

Challenge I Flairs (image via Genshin Impact)

Certain flairs can affect the player significantly in a negative way. Players should look out for such flairs and avoid using them to their greatest extent. For example, characters with high skill cooldown time like Childe will take much longer to recharge if the skill CD flair is active. Players having Pyro DPS will struggle if the flair increasing opponent's Pyro resistance is activated.

Challenge I Flairs (image via Genshin Impact)

Conclusion

To get all the rewards, players need 30,000 combined scores in all seven challenges. So players need an average of 4,300 score in each challenge. The maximum score a player can achieve in the challenge is 6050. Players can always co-op if they find scoring difficult. Also, there is no score requirement to get all Primogems In the end, players should focus on trying out different characters and flairs and enjoy the event.

Also, read: Genshin Impact: Share not your treasures quest guide.

Edited by Gautham Balaji