Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword event: Rewards, enemies, and characters with event bonus revealed

miHoYo recently announced a new event for Genshin Impact, whose gameplay details have been officially released.
In the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream, miHoYo had announced various events, one of which is "Legend of the Vagabond Sword". It is a special domain event in which players can challenge different monsters to get exclusive event rewards.
Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword gameplay details
The event will start on June 25th and will run for three weeks until July 8th. A special domain will appear on the map following the event's release. Each day, a new challenge will unlock from the event's release, which the players can attempt in either single-player or co-op mode.
Event Bosses
In total, players will face three bosses in the "Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event. These three bosses, Primo Geovishap, Oceanid, and Maguu Kenki, will appear solo in the first three challenges. They may come in pairs in the subsequent three challenges. In the final challenge, players will face all three one after another in a single challenge. Following are the details for the first three challenges.
Challenge I: Primo Geovishap
Characters having event bonus: Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, Diona
Challenge II: Oceanid
Characters having event bonus: Eula, Klee, Rosaria, Yanfei
Challenge III : Maguu Kenki
Characters having event bonus: Childe, Keqing, Bennett, Fischl
Final Challenge
Characters having event bonus: Kazuha, Klee, Sucrose, Razor.
Also read: Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Release date, voice actors, ascension materials, and more details.
Characters with an event bonus will deal 20% more damage in the corresponding challenge.
Challenge Variations
Each challenge will have different variations which players can adjust to set the desired difficulty level. These variations include monster difficulty levels and special combat effects called Flairs. Each variation has a specific multiplier that can boost the final score. Players can see the total points they will obtain by the flair they selected at the bottom of the variations menu.
Also read: Genshin Impact: Share not your treasures quest guide
Event Rewards
Rewards will be directly proportional to the combined high score of all the attempted challenges, including Primogems, Hero's Wit, talent books, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora. Players can try any challenge any number of times. Players will also get an event exclusive name card after achieving a specific high score. To get all the primogems, players need to complete all the challenges with any variations set.
Legend of the Vagabond Sword is a limited-time event in Genshin Impact, so players must attain a maximum high score within the event duration to get all the rewards. After the event duration, both the domain and the rewards menu will disappear from the game.
Also read: 5 best Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in June 2021