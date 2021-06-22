5 best Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in June 2021

Spiral Abyss is currently the toughest domain in Genshin Impact which challenges players extensively, but having these 5 characters will greatly ease the difficulty. Due to their unique strengths and versatility, these 5 are the pick of the bunch.

After reaching Adventure Rank 50 in Genshin Impact, players won't face much struggle in clearing domains and bosses. But there is one special domain, Spiral Abyss, which resides way above in difficulty scale.

In Spiral Abyss, players can expect all types of enemies present in the game who may come solo and even with some bosses at the same time. The time bound in all these floors further worsens the situation.

5 Best characters for clearing Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

The ideal team composition in Genshin Impact for Spiral Abyss should contain the main DPS alongside a healer, shielder and support character for reactions. However, players should prepare their team to face any kind of challenge, but having some specific characters in the team makes it way easier to turn the game to the players' side.

#1 - Venti

Venti (image via miHoYo)

The Anemo Archon is a god when it comes to crowd control. With his Elemental Burst, Venti can create a huge Stormeye that pulls nearby enemies to a particular spot making it easy to attack all of them at once.

Coupled with that, Stormeye continuously deals Anemo damage and it also reacts with other elements causing Swirl damage. After the Elemental Mastery buff in the 1.6 update, Venti has become more robust with his Swirl damage. All of these put together deal massive damage to the enemies thus making Venti an excellent character against a horde of enemies.

Also read: Genshin Impact Geoculus map with all 131 Geoculi locations

#2 - Zhongli

Zhongli (image via miHoYo)

One of the most broken characters, the Geo Archon can provide an extremely sturdy shield in critical situations. Zhongli's shield is currently the strongest in Genshin Impact and provides significant advantage to players in Spiral Abyss where multiple bosses will be attacking simultaneously.

Apart from providing a solid defense, the shield also prevents the character from being tossed around during enemy attacks. Zhongli's Elemental Burst drops a literal meteor on a wide AoE, petrifying enemies and causing massive Geo damage. In conclusion, Zhongli truly holds his title of Archon and having him in the team makes the whole game way easier.

Also read: Genshin Impact's Alice is voiced by Kikuko Inoue, the voice actor of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil

#3 - Sucrose

Sucrose (image via miHoYo)

The shy alchemist can form a large wind spirit which can pull and launch nearby enemies with her Elemental Burst similar to an Anemo Hypostasis. If Sucrose is stacked with enough Elemental Mastery, the large wind spirit can cause a Swirl reaction with any element if came in contact. This makes the wind spirit similar to the respective elemental hypostasis dealing continuous damage to enemies.

Sucrose can share Elemental mastery with teammates and debuff enemies when paired with a 4-pc Viridescent Venerer set, allowing players to deal maximum Elemental reaction damage.

Also read: Rerolling in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

#4 - Bennett

Bennett (image via miHoYo)

The unlucky adventurer is only unlucky in the lore, while his abilities have proven to be extremely lucky for players in critical situations. Bennett's Elemental Burst, "Fantastic Voyage" causes massive pyro damage in a wide AoE, infusing the area with Pyro.

Characters having less than 70% HP will receive healing every second. Coupled with that, characters having more than 70% HP will receive ATK boost which scales off to Bennett's base ATK. Within the AoE, every attack will be bolstered by Pyro, causing reactions and dealing additional damage.

Also read: How did Kaeya get his vision in Genshin Impact?

#5 - Xiao

Xiao (image via miHoYo)

Imbued with the highest base ATK, Xiao is undoubtedly the most broken character in Genshin Impact even with zero constellation. The 5 star Anemo character has extreme mobility and plunging attacking skills, making him one of the best DPS to cause fast and strong attacks.

In his Elemental Burst, Xiao sports his Yaksha Mask which greatly increases his jumping ability and massively boosts his attack AoE and attack damage. The plunge attacks are all Anemo which cannot be overriden by any other elemental infusion making him inevitable.

Spiral Abyss is regularly updated in Genshin Impact with new monsters and challenges so the aforementioned characters' abilities may get outdated. Also, the mentioned order does not depict any kind of ranking and there is no compulsion to only use the above characters to ease your way through the Spiral Abyss. In fact, players are encouraged to explore all character builds and find the best composition according to their needs.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: List of Inazuma characters likely to appear in the next update

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul